Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events: Dec. 7, 2023

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. Community Center.*

Functional Fitness with Susan: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Mondays & Wednesdays 5:15 p.m., Saturdays 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom.

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. & Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Mondays and Fridays, 9 a.m., Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., Community Center.*

*Adult Fitness Classes at Community Center: $10 per class; $55 10-class pack.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – Noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Thursdays 2:15-3 p.m. in person at the Senior Center with Susan Binder

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

Senior Outing to Southampton Arts Center Dec. 10, 2 p.m. The Big Christmas Show A Musical Radio Play.Call 631-749-1059 to sign up; space is limited.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 7

Winter Book Nook (Ages 6+) 3 p.m. Come make your very own winter book nook/diorama. Visit silibrary.org to register.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 9

St. Mary’s Church Breakfast with Santa, 9-11 a.m. $5 per person, $15 per family. Santa visits 9:30 – 10:30. Pancakes, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage. No reservations, just come, Hosted By PTSA.

Library Holiday Extravaganze, 1 p.m. Storytime with Miss Mollie, crafts, hot chocolate and a visit from Santa Claus.

SATURDAYS, DECEMBER 9, 16

Jiu Jitsu, Community Center, ages 6-12, 11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. 6 classes $120 Residents, $130 non-Residents. Classes continue on Saturdays in January. Information, registration at shelterislandtown.us/recreation

ADULT/FAMILY PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 7

Mashomack Manor House Candlelight Tour and Winter Stories, 7 – 8:30 p.m. Join Heather Clark Reylek and Penny Clark Kerr for tales of the Clark family’s time as caretakers, their winter adventures, and learn a bit about the changes to the house over time. Light refreshments provided. Ages 12 and up.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 8

Library Friday Night Dialogue, 7 p.m. Jenifer Maxson and Peter Waldner discuss their book, “The Whyyyyner Kids.” Visit silibrary.org to register.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 9

Holiday Market, Shelter Island Public Library, 1 p.m., Vendors selling gifts and refreshments in the parking lot. Children’s activities indoors.

Community Tribute to Highway Superintendent and Public Works Commissioner Brian Sherman, 3 p.m., upstairs, Community Center. All welcome.

Mashomack Holiday Open House, 3 – 5 p.m. Mulled cider, eggnog and sweet and savory treats will be offered. Sing songs, enjoy the Manor House’s festive decorations some and take part in a holiday nature craft or two. All are welcome.

Jiu Jitsu, Community Center, ages 13+, 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. 6 classes $150 Residents, $160 Non-residents. Information, registration at shelterislandtown.us/recreation

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 10

Shelter Island Stories, 3 to 3:45 p.m., Shelter Island School Auditorium, film screening as part of the Historical Society’s Living History Project. Donations requested to support the Living History Program, sponsored in part by the Senior Citizens Foundation. Call 631-749-0025 or email [email protected] to RSVP by Dec. 8.

Shelter Island Menorah Lighting, Police HQ, in conjunction with Center for Jewish Life of Sag Harbor, 4:30 p.m.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 11

Innovative Treatments for Lumbar Spinal Stenosis – Dr. Ashton Stanton, 1 p.m., Library. Dr. Stanton speaks about innovative treatments and how to manage your pain. Visit silibrary.org to register.

Winter Birds of LI, 7 p.m. (Zoom) Long Island has almost as many birds in winter as in summer. Dianne Taggart (long time LI birder) will present.Visit silibrary.org to register.

TOWN MEETINGS

WATER QUALITY IMPROVEMENT ADVISORY BOARD

Thursday, December 7, 6 – 7 p.m.

COMMUNITY PRESERVATION FUND ADVISORY BOARD

Monday, December 11, 8:30 – 10:30 a.m.

CONSERVATION ADVISORY COUNCIL

Monday, December 11, 2023, 7:30 – 8:30 p.m.

TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION

Tuesday, December 12, 1 – 3 p.m.

TOWN BOARD MEETING

Tuesday, December 12, 6 – 8 p.m.

ZBA HEARING

Wednesday, December 13, 7:30 – 8:30 p.m.

GREEN OPTIONS COMMITTEE

Thursday, December 14, 9 – 10 a.m.

COMMUNITY HOUSING BOARD

Thursday, December 14, 7 – 8 p.m.

VILLAGE OF DERING HARBOR

Trustees Meeting, Dec. 9, 9 a.m. Village Hall

FIRE DISTRICT ELECTIONS

Tuesday, December 12, 6 – 9 p.m. Center Firehouse