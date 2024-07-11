Rockin’ the Shelter Island Library

Pioneers of Rock are at the Library Friday.(Reporter file)

Attention all Baby Boomers and rock ‘n’ roll aficionados!

On Friday, July 12, at 7 p.m., the Shelter Island Library will host the first of four virtual multi-media presentations called The Pioneers of 50’s Rock ‘n’ Roll with Kevin Westley (aka Bossman Kevin).

Part One will have videos and stories about Big Joe Turner, the Drifters, Chuck Berry, Fats Domino, Buddy Holly & The Crickets, Larry Williams, Eddie Cochran and The Champs. And don’t miss the special Aretha Franklin bonus. There will also be musical trivia questions for the zoomed-in audience.

Bossman Kevin has been a DJ for 40 years, specializing in Irish music and old time Rock’n’Roll. He was bitten with the harmony bug singing doo-wop in the early sixties, and discovered and explored his Irish heritage some years later. “I absolutely love what I do,” says Kevin.

His Rock’n’Roll broadcast can be heard every Wednesday at 6 p.m. on Hofstra University’s radio station (WRHU.ORG) He also hosts, “That’s How I Spell Ireland,” Saturdays at 7 p.m. Kevin has been presenting his programs at libraries and many different civic associations for over 10 years.

To register for this event, call the library at 631-749-0042 or visit online at silibrary.org.