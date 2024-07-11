Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events: July 11, 2024
EVERY WEEK
AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.
Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. Community Center.*
Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org
CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday. Community Center.*
Functional Fitness with Susan: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*
Golf Ladies Scramble: Fridays 9 a.m. tee-off. Arrive by 8:45. Open to the public, all levels are welcome. Regular rates apply. Shelter Island Country Club.
Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org
Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.
Line Dancing: Wednesday 5:30 p.m., Community Center.
Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.
Nia with Jeanne – Mondays & Wednesdays 5:15 p.m., Saturday, Community Center.*
Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.
Sunfish Racing, Menantic Yacht Club, Sundays, 2 to 4:30 p.m. in West Neck Harbor. Call Bob Harris for details. 505-235-5844.
Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org
Yoga with Dawn: Thursday & Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*
Zumba Gold with Susan: Mondays and Friday, 9 a.m., Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.*
*Adult Fitness Classes at Community Center: $10 per class; $55 10-class pack.
SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS
Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.
Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon
Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information
Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.
Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.
Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]
Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]
Seated Zumba Gold: Thursdays 2:15-3 p.m. in person at the Senior Center with Susan Binder
Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059
Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.
Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.
If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.
CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS
THURSDAY, JULY 11
Button Making, 2 p.m. (ages 6+) Come up with any design you’d like and then make your very own wearable button at the library. Register at silibrary.org
Wilderness Wanderings, 6 – 8:30 p.m. (ages 5-8) Led by educators Julie Fanelli and Mark Mobius, the group will wander to a secret location on the grounds of Sylvester Manor, noticing and talking about the evening’s topic, fireflies. Kids will enjoy an activity, cook dinner (hot dogs/s’mores), read a story and observe the natural environment. Visit sylvestermanor.org for more info and signups.
FRIDAY, JULY 12
Toddler Time Special – BenAnna Band, 10:30 a.m. – at the American Legion (Ages 0-4) Music, fun, developmental toys from the Library. No registration required
SATURDAY, JULY 13
Story Thyme at Sylvester Manor Farmstand, 10:30 a.m. (Ages 0-5). Join Sara for storytelling every Saturday. No registration required.
Bubble Hour, 11:15 a.m. (ages 2-5) The program is held outdoors on the library patio and yes, the bubble machine will be there. No registration required.
Dungeons and Dragons, 1- 3 p.m. (Grades 6+) Adventuring onward with the party to see what is in store for us next. Register at silibrary.org
TUESDAY, JULY 16
Story Time, 10 a.m. (Ages 0-5) At the library. No registration required.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 17
Mashomack Craft Day, 3 p.m., (Ages 2-5) Every Wednesday in July and August, the Mashomack team are partnering with Shelter Island Public Library staff to give children a chance to experience the natural world around them. Register at silibrary.org
THURSDAY, JULY 18
Bunny Stuffed Animals, 2 p.m. (ages 6+) This summer, the library’s stuffed animal is a bunny rabbit — absolutely adorable and totally soft. Come to the stuff ‘n’ fluff party under the tent. This program requires registration at silibrary.org as bunnies are limited. Please register per person instead of per family.
ADULT PROGRAMS
FRIDAY, JULY 12
Summer Music School Concert, 7 p.m., Perlman Performance Tent. Works in Progress Concerts are an opportunity for students to perform a piece of their choice for a supportive audience of friends and fans. Free. No RSVP necessary.
Friday Night Dialogue: Pioneers of 50s Rock’n’Roll, 7 p.m. (Zoom) Kevin Westley leads a discussion on Chuck Berry, Fats Domino, Buddy Holly and more. Trivia questions and music, too. Register at silibrary.org
SATURDAY, JULY 13
Havens Farmers Market, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. History Center grounds, rain or shine.
Summer Music School Concert, 7 p.m., Perlman Performance Tent. Works in Progress Concerts present an opportunity for students to perform a piece of their choice for a supportive audience of friends and fans. Free. No RSVP necessary.
SUNDAY, JULY 14
Sylvester Manor Tour with curator Tom Cugliani of Sculpture @ Sylvester Manor. 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Free of charge but you must pre-register. Go to sylvestermanor.org/event/sculpture-sylvester-manor-tour/ Recommended for ages 10+. The tour is not ADA-accessible. Wear comfortable walking shoes as the walk is through wooded areas and uneven surfaces. Tick repellent is recommended. Meet tour guide at the Manor House.
THURSDAY, JULY 18 -SUNDAY, JULY 21
A Deck of Ferry Tales, 6 p.m. each night. Musical presented by Shelter Island Historical Society. Tickets at shelterislandhistorical.org
THURSDAY, JULY 18
The Sun vs. Your Skin: Skin Cancer Safety, 12 p.m. (Zoom, presented by Library). Dr. William Guo and Matthew Chen from Stony Brook University School of Medicine, will discuss the different types of skin cancer, risk factors, treatment options, and dermatologist-recommended practices. Register at silibrary.org
FRIDAY, JULY 19
Friday Night Dialogue, From My Mouth to Your Ears, The Art of Audiobook Narration, 7 p.m. in person, Library. Hear from Gerard Doyle, one of the best in the business. Register at silibrary.org
TOWN MEETINGS
Town Board Meeting
July 15, 6 - 7 p.m.
Water Advisory
Committee
July 15, 2 - 3 p.m.
Town Board
Work Session
July 16, 1 - 3 p.m.
ZBA Work Session
July 17, 7:30 - 8:30 p.m.
Green Options
Committee
July 18, 9 - 10 a.m.
DERING HARBOR
TRUSTEES MEETING
July 13, 9 a.m., Village Hall