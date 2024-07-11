Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events: July 11, 2024

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday. Community Center.*

Functional Fitness with Susan: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Golf Ladies Scramble: Fridays 9 a.m. tee-off. Arrive by 8:45. Open to the public, all levels are welcome. Regular rates apply. Shelter Island Country Club.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.

Line Dancing: Wednesday 5:30 p.m., Community Center.

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Mondays & Wednesdays 5:15 p.m., Saturday, Community Center.*

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Sunfish Racing, Menantic Yacht Club, Sundays, 2 to 4:30 p.m. in West Neck Harbor. Call Bob Harris for details. 505-235-5844.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursday & Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Mondays and Friday, 9 a.m., Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.*

*Adult Fitness Classes at Community Center: $10 per class; $55 10-class pack.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Thursdays 2:15-3 p.m. in person at the Senior Center with Susan Binder

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, JULY 11

Button Making, 2 p.m. (ages 6+) Come up with any design you’d like and then make your very own wearable button at the library. Register at silibrary.org

Wilderness Wanderings, 6 – 8:30 p.m. (ages 5-8) Led by educators Julie Fanelli and Mark Mobius, the group will wander to a secret location on the grounds of Sylvester Manor, noticing and talking about the evening’s topic, fireflies. Kids will enjoy an activity, cook dinner (hot dogs/s’mores), read a story and observe the natural environment. Visit sylvestermanor.org for more info and signups.

FRIDAY, JULY 12

Toddler Time Special – BenAnna Band, 10:30 a.m. – at the American Legion (Ages 0-4) Music, fun, developmental toys from the Library. No registration required

SATURDAY, JULY 13

Story Thyme at Sylvester Manor Farmstand, 10:30 a.m. (Ages 0-5). Join Sara for storytelling every Saturday. No registration required.

Bubble Hour, 11:15 a.m. (ages 2-5) The program is held outdoors on the library patio and yes, the bubble machine will be there. No registration required.

Dungeons and Dragons, 1- 3 p.m. (Grades 6+) Adventuring onward with the party to see what is in store for us next. Register at silibrary.org

TUESDAY, JULY 16

Story Time, 10 a.m. (Ages 0-5) At the library. No registration required.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 17

Mashomack Craft Day, 3 p.m., (Ages 2-5) Every Wednesday in July and August, the Mashomack team are partnering with Shelter Island Public Library staff to give children a chance to experience the natural world around them. Register at silibrary.org

THURSDAY, JULY 18

Bunny Stuffed Animals, 2 p.m. (ages 6+) This summer, the library’s stuffed animal is a bunny rabbit — absolutely adorable and totally soft. Come to the stuff ‘n’ fluff party under the tent. This program requires registration at silibrary.org as bunnies are limited. Please register per person instead of per family.

ADULT PROGRAMS

FRIDAY, JULY 12

Summer Music School Concert, 7 p.m., Perlman Performance Tent. Works in Progress Concerts are an opportunity for students to perform a piece of their choice for a supportive audience of friends and fans. Free. No RSVP necessary.

Friday Night Dialogue: Pioneers of 50s Rock’n’Roll, 7 p.m. (Zoom) Kevin Westley leads a discussion on Chuck Berry, Fats Domino, Buddy Holly and more. Trivia questions and music, too. Register at silibrary.org

SATURDAY, JULY 13

Havens Farmers Market, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. History Center grounds, rain or shine.

Summer Music School Concert, 7 p.m., Perlman Performance Tent. Works in Progress Concerts present an opportunity for students to perform a piece of their choice for a supportive audience of friends and fans. Free. No RSVP necessary.

SUNDAY, JULY 14

Sylvester Manor Tour with curator Tom Cugliani of Sculpture @ Sylvester Manor. 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Free of charge but you must pre-register. Go to sylvestermanor.org/event/sculpture-sylvester-manor-tour/ Recommended for ages 10+. The tour is not ADA-accessible. Wear comfortable walking shoes as the walk is through wooded areas and uneven surfaces. Tick repellent is recommended. Meet tour guide at the Manor House.

THURSDAY, JULY 18 -SUNDAY, JULY 21

A Deck of Ferry Tales, 6 p.m. each night. Musical presented by Shelter Island Historical Society. Tickets at shelterislandhistorical.org

THURSDAY, JULY 18

The Sun vs. Your Skin: Skin Cancer Safety, 12 p.m. (Zoom, presented by Library). Dr. William Guo and Matthew Chen from Stony Brook University School of Medicine, will discuss the different types of skin cancer, risk factors, treatment options, and dermatologist-recommended practices. Register at silibrary.org

FRIDAY, JULY 19

Friday Night Dialogue, From My Mouth to Your Ears, The Art of Audiobook Narration, 7 p.m. in person, Library. Hear from Gerard Doyle, one of the best in the business. Register at silibrary.org

TOWN MEETINGS

Town Board Meeting

July 15, 6 - 7 p.m.

Water Advisory

Committee

July 15, 2 - 3 p.m.

Town Board

Work Session

July 16, 1 - 3 p.m.

ZBA Work Session

July 17, 7:30 - 8:30 p.m.

Green Options

Committee

July 18, 9 - 10 a.m.

DERING HARBOR

TRUSTEES MEETING

July 13, 9 a.m., Village Hall