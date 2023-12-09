Sylvester Manor opens doors for holiday: Tea and Tree event welcomes all

An illuminated Manor House. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

Sylvester Manor, the historic site and a family home for generations, will host a Tea and Tree celebration on Saturday, Dec. 16, from 2 to 5 p.m.

Inspired by holiday traditions begun by Andrew Fiske — the last descendant of Nathaniel Sylvester to live in the Manor with his wife Alice — the event is a celebration meant to express gratitude to the Island community including donors, volunteers, and sponsors for their support to Sylvester Manor throughout the year.

The Manor House, on the site where the history of the Sylvester plantation has been preserved, will soon be closed for renovations, so this will be the last opportunity for a while for the public to visit and enjoy its hospitality for the holidays.

There is no charge to attend and the event is open to everyone. Please RSVP to [email protected].