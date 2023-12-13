Shelter Island School boys varsity, JV basketball season under way

The Shelter Island varsity basketball team. Back row, from left, Coach Zach Mundy, Evan Weslek, Leo Dougherty, Jose Frausto, Harrison Weslek, and Assistant Coach Matt Dunning. Front row, from left, Hayden Davidson, Harry Clark, and Daniel Hernandez. (Courtesy photo)

The boys varsity basketball team began its season on the road against two large school, Class B opponents, Miller Place and Mattituck.

In the first game, held on Nov. 30 at Miller Place, the Islanders lost by a score of 81-46. The Panthers came out strong, scoring with 45 first half points. But in the second half, the Islanders played with much more confidence, scoring 28 points.

They were led by sophomore Evan Weslek, who had a team-high 23 points, and junior Harrison Weslek with 19 points.

The Panthers had three players in double figures, with sophomore guard Dylan Riegel leading the way with a game-high 27 points.

The good news is that these “B” schools often have much larger enrollment and are expected to have a major advantage against “D” schools. Nevertheless, it’s important to fill out the team’s schedule and give players the opportunity to experience game situations prior to the start of league competition.

In the second game, the Islanders traveled to Mattituck for their 2nd non-league game. The Tuckers defense forced numerous turnovers in the first half and broke the game wide open.

The Tuckers were led by Amir Christian with 14 points and 4 of the 5 starting players were in double digits. The Islanders’ one bright spot was Harrison Weslek, who scored a game-high 21 points, including five 3-point shots.

Unfortunately for the Islanders, Evan Weslek was home sick and did not play. The Islanders actually outscored their opponents from beyond the arc, but the Tuckers converted on 33 two-point field goals, many from inside the paint.

The next game for the varsity team will be on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:15 p.m. against Smithtown Christian on the Islanders’ home court. The JV game will begin at 4:30 p.m.

This will be Shelter Island’s home opener, so come on out and support the teams.