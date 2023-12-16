Shelter Island Reporter obituaries: Bernstien, Harris

Fredric Bernstein

Fredric Bernstein, age 68, passed away on Dec. 8, 2023 in his home.

He was a resident of Shelter Island for 37 years. During that time, he established meaningful connections with the residents of the Island, and was considered a friend to all who knew him.

Fred also established and owned a design studio and showroom located on the Island. He is survived by his sister Barbara Thompson.

Leslie Faith Harris

It is with deep sorrow that the family of Leslie Harris announces her passing — born March 19, 1956 and passed away Nov 28, 2023 — a beloved individual whose vibrant spirit touched the lives of many.

Leslie transitioned peacefully, leaving behind a legacy of inspiration and positive influence. As we mourn her loss, we remember the extraordinary person she was and the indelible mark she left on the world of television and yoga.

As an artist she explored graphic design, water colors, charcoal, pastels and acrylics. Leslie was a prolific writer beginning at the age of 16 and continuing up until November 20 of this year.

Leslie is survived by her devoted husband, Gene Lenahan, who shared in the joys and challenges of her extraordinary journey. Gene provided unwavering support as Leslie pursued her passions and made a lasting impact on everyone she encountered in her varied careers and life adventures.

In addition to her husband, Leslie is survived by her brother, Neil Glassberg, and her nephews and nieces: Scott Glassberg, Ryan Glassberg, Sarah Glassberg, Sam Glassberg, Freya Glassberg, Frieda Glassberg, and her sister-in-law, Tassanee Glassberg.

Leslie shared many memories of the time she spent on Shelter Island with her family, Tamara, Jerry and her brother Neil Glassberg. Both Tammy and Jerry were well known and enjoyed participating in the many events and activities Shelter Island had to offer.

The Glassberg name will remain etched into the history of Shelter Island.

As we come together to remember Leslie, let us also celebrate the beautiful connections she formed with family, friends, and the community. Her legacy of kindness, compassion, and dedication to well-being will live on in the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing her.

A celebration of Leslie’s life will be held at their home, 3118 Vista Bonita Carlsbad, CA 92009 on Dec. 23, their 11th wedding anniversary.

May Leslie enjoy the serenity of the everlasting universe, and may her loved ones find solace in the cherished memories they shared with her.