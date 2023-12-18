Weather Service: Coastal flooding, heavy rain and high winds through Monday afternoon

(Credit: Adam Bundy)

The National Weather Service (NWS) has declared Coastal Flooding and High Wind warnings for the East End.



The NWS is calling for heavy rain and a possible thunderstorm until 4 p.m., and then a slight chance of rain. The wind will be from the southeast at 25 to 30 mph before turning to the south, with gusts reaching 60 mph.

Shortly after 5 a.m., Highway Superintendent Brian Sherman said there were no problems to report with flooding of roadways or downed trees. That could change, but all was secure in the early morning hours.

The temperature, according to the NWS, will fall to around 50 degrees by late afternoon.

The rain will taper off around 7 p.m. to showers, and the wind will drop to 11 to 20 mph, gusting as high as 33 mph. The temperature will reach a low of 38 degrees.