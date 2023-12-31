Weather Service: A bright and breezy New Year’s Eve

Daybreak at Shell Beach. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Today, New Year’s Eve 2023, will be a mostly bright, brisk day for Shelter Island, according to the National Weather Service.

The high temperature will reach 42 degrees and the winds will be out of the west between 8 and 13 mph.

Tonight, clouds move in, and the temperature will drop to a low of 34 degrees, with the winds shifting to the northwest at about 7 mph.

Tomorrow, New Year’s Day 2024,will be partly sunny, according to the Weather Service, with the winds staying out of the northwest at about 7 mph.

From all of us at the Reporter, a happy and healthy New Year for all.