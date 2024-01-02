News

Our most-read stories of 2023

By Reporter Staff

(Credit: Peter Waldner)

A look back at the news, names and trends that grabbed the most attention on ShelterIslandReporter.com last year (based on data courtesy of the wizards at Google analytics.)

  1. Marie Eiffel sued in federal court by former employees.
Marie Eiffel sued by workers: Claims of harassment, assault

2. Town Board finagles a way to provide more needed housing year-round on the Island

Town blocks many vacation rentals: Most owner-occupied properties limited to year-round use

3. High school production knocks audience socks off

A marvelous Mamma Mia! Show stoppers galore at school’s annual musical

4. Amber Brach-Williams, the first woman elected Shelter Island town supervisor since 1979

UPDATE: It’s Amber for supe in a squeaker: Unofficial count has her beating Gooding

5. Car careens through fence and pavilion picnic tables

Shelter Island Police arrest man after crash at Crescent Beach

6. Background and delicious recipe of Irish-American delight

Corned beef and cabbage (Done Right) for the weekend, or any time

7. Causeway crash and fire claims four lives

Updated: Four dead in Friday night head-on collision in East Marion are identified

8. A deep dive into cognitive decline from a proud septuagenarian

Moving Forward: It’s only normal aging

9. Island, fellow teachers offer ‘bienvenidos’ to new Spanish teacher

New teacher thrilled to join Shelter Island School faculty:  ‘It’s been healing to be here’

10. Earth outlook looks good after Nov. elections

Suffolk Closeup: Election Day was a big win for the environment

