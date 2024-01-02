Our most-read stories of 2023

(Credit: Peter Waldner)

A look back at the news, names and trends that grabbed the most attention on ShelterIslandReporter.com last year (based on data courtesy of the wizards at Google analytics.)

Marie Eiffel sued in federal court by former employees.

2. Town Board finagles a way to provide more needed housing year-round on the Island

3. High school production knocks audience socks off

4. Amber Brach-Williams, the first woman elected Shelter Island town supervisor since 1979

5. Car careens through fence and pavilion picnic tables

6. Background and delicious recipe of Irish-American delight

7. Causeway crash and fire claims four lives

8. A deep dive into cognitive decline from a proud septuagenarian

9. Island, fellow teachers offer ‘bienvenidos’ to new Spanish teacher

10. Earth outlook looks good after Nov. elections