Our most-read stories of 2023
A look back at the news, names and trends that grabbed the most attention on ShelterIslandReporter.com last year (based on data courtesy of the wizards at Google analytics.)
- Marie Eiffel sued in federal court by former employees.
2. Town Board finagles a way to provide more needed housing year-round on the Island
3. High school production knocks audience socks off
4. Amber Brach-Williams, the first woman elected Shelter Island town supervisor since 1979
5. Car careens through fence and pavilion picnic tables
6. Background and delicious recipe of Irish-American delight
7. Causeway crash and fire claims four lives
8. A deep dive into cognitive decline from a proud septuagenarian
9. Island, fellow teachers offer ‘bienvenidos’ to new Spanish teacher
10. Earth outlook looks good after Nov. elections