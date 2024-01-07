Shelter Island By the Numbers: Jan. 7, 2024

(Courtesy photo)

5

Women, including Shelter Island’s Amber Brach-Williams, have been sworn in this week as supervisors in half of Suffolk County’s towns

2

Contracts have been concluded with Shelter Island unions: the Highway Benevolent Association and the Police Benevolent Association

3-2

Was the vote in December by the Siller administration to keep open a public hearing on revisions to the Community Preservation Fund Acquisition Plan, making it a high priority for the newly constituted Town Board

1

Appointment expected from the Town Board is a new position, not yet titled, for an assistant or deputy to Highway Superintendent Ken Lewis

4

Vis-Ability video magnifiers have been purchased with funds from the Shelter Island Lions Club Foundation and the Senior Citizens Foundation to assist those with macular degeneration to improve

their abilities to read

6th

Annual Community Chorus Handel’s Messiah Sing has been postponed and the performance will be held Sunday at Sunday, January 21, at 3 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church