Shelter Island Town job openings

Shelter Island Town Hall (Credit: Reporter File Photo)

The Town has several openings on committees and has posted details of them on the website at shelterislandtown.gov.

In addition to filling the fifth seat on the Town Board, openings exist for these paid and volunteer positions:

• Full-time clerk who can provide administrative assistance to several committees, including the Community Housing Board, the Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board, the Conservation Advisory Council, the Deer and Tick Committee, the Emergency Medical Services Advisory Board, the Planning Board, the Taylor’s Island Preservation and Management Committee, the Water Advisory Committee, the Water Quality Improvement Advisory Board and the Waterways Management Advisory Council. Most of these groups meet once a month.

This is a paid position.

Further information on the town website under the job opportunities tab.

• There are openings for volunteer members to serve on committees, including the Conservation Advisory Council, Waterways Management Advisory Council and the Ferry Study Group. Again, further details on these are available on the town website.