Weather Service: Winter Weather Advisory for Shelter Island

Snow is in the forecast for Shelter Island today. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

Forecasting snow for Shelter Island today, the National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Weather Advisory.

An Advisory means one or more types of winter precipitation, including snow, sleet, or freezing rain is in the forecast, presenting hazardous conditions, especially for drivers.

The NWS is calling for 1 to 2 inches of snow today for the Island, beginning around 10 a.m. and falling throughout the day. The high temperature will be just at the freezing mark of 32 degrees, but northeast winds at 6 to 10 mph will make it feel more like 20 to 25 degrees.

Highway Superintendent Ken Lewis told the Reporter this morning that some weather models he’s looking at report even less precipitation than what the NWS is predicting.

“We’re looking at sporadic precipitation,” Superintendent Lewis said. “We had a good practice run earlier in the week with the snow, and the guys did a great job. We’re ready.”

Tonight, it will remain cloudy, according to the NWS, with the temperature dropping to a low of 19 degrees, and wind chill values between 10 and 15 degrees.

New snow accumulation of up to half an inch is possible.

Saturday, the NWS forecasts a partly sunny day, but bitterly cold, with a high temperature of 24 degrees, and a northwest wind blowing at 17 mph bringing wind chill values between zero and 10 degrees.