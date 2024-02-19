Weather Service: A bright and cold Washington’s Birthday for Shelter Island

Daybreak in Silver Beach. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Today, Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, is Washington’s Birthday.

It will be a bright, sunny winter’s day, with a high temperature of 37 degrees, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

It will feel colder, with wind chill values between 20 and 30 degrees caused by a northwest wind at 9 to 13 mph.

Tonight, it will remain clear, with a low around 24 degrees, and wind chill values between 15 and 20 degrees, according to the NWS. The wind will be from the north at 8 to 10 mph.

The third Monday of February has been designated as a holiday to celebrate George Washington, a hero of the American Revolution, and the first president of the United States. The day is also known as President’s Day.

Washington’s birthday has been a federal holiday since 1885, but in 1971 Congress named the holiday President’s Day to honor all former presidents.

Today government offices on the federal, state and local level will be closed, including post offices.