Weather Service: Bright winter’s day in store for Shelter Island

First light at West Neck Harbor. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

The string of brisk, beautiful weather will continue for the start of the work week.

The National Weather Service (NWS) is forecasting sunny skies for Monday on Shelter Island, with a high temperature near 40 degrees.

It will feel colder, with wind chill values between 20 and 25 degrees from a north wind blowing around 10 mph.

Tonight the (NWS) is calling for mostly clear skies with a low around 27 degrees. The wind will stay out of the north at about 9 mph.