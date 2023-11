Dawn clouds on parade. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

After a night filled with moonlight, today, Sunday, will be mostly cloudy, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

It will remain chilly, with a high temperature of 49 degrees, and light winds from the south at 6 to 11 mph.

Tonight, the NWS is calling for rain toward morning, with a low around 45 degrees and a southeast wind at 11 to 20 mph.