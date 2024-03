Dawn over Coecles Harbor. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Expect rain today, Saturday, on Shelter Island, starting after 10 a.m. according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The high temperature will reach 49 degrees with a southeast wind at 7 to 11 mph.

Tonight, the rain will continue, according to the NWS, with a low of around 42 degrees and the wind will stay out of the southeast at 6 to 10 mph.