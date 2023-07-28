Town Board appointments

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

The Town Board, in a brief regular meeting last week, made several appointments.

Long-time assessor Patricia Castoldi will serve as part-time deputy for 20 hours per week. Her salary as a full-timer was $47,124.

As a deputy town assessor, Ms. Castoldi’s job will require that she act in the place of sole assessor Judith Lechmanski when needed.

A short time ago, Ms. Lechmanski was appointed sole assessor, having been state certified, giving her the credentials to serve in the top post in the assessor’s office at an annual salary of $80,000.

She will continue to work with Ms. Castoldi, while the Town Board is searching for an assessor assistant to beef up that staff.

Lisa Krekeler was reappointed as a member of the Zoning Board of Appeals at the rate of $21,600 annually. Her term will continue through July 8, 2028 when she could seek another term.

Scott Campbell and Julia Weisenberg will continue to serve on the Deer & Tick Committee. Their terms will continue through June 24, 2026 when they could be reappointed again. Both are unpaid volunteers as is the case for most committee members.

Long-time town employee Karin Bennett, who has run the town’s nutrition program and served in several roles related to senior services at the rate of $27,580, will receive an additional $23.49 an hour as a driver for the Senior Center through the end of this year.

Jalill Carter and John Gilligan were appointed as Police Department detention attendants at the rate of $50 for the first two hours of a shift, and then $20 an hour for remaining hours.