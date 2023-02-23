Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor: Feb. 23, 2023

(Reporter file photo)

Be our Valentine, Leah

To the Editor:

My Valentine’s Day date was Marilynn and Ken Pysher. Our destination was the American Legion Hall. So many of us lucky seniors were happy to see each other. Many of us were wearing some version of red.

The room was gorgeously decorated; hearts, flowers, candy on red tablecloths, and sparkling lights across the windows. There was faint, lovely music. A delicious lunch was prepared by Stars Cafe and served by smiling and caring volunteers. The buzz of conversation filled the air.

All of this was created by the Shelter Island Recreation Department and Town’s Senior Services Department.

As we left this wonderful Valentine’s Day party, each of us received a pretty little bag filled with sweets, gifts and flowers.

Loving kudos to Bethany Ortmann, Emily Kraus and Kelly Brochu for going above and beyond.

LEAH FRIEDMAN, Shelter Island

Reckless abuse

To the Editor:

I am absolutely appalled to hear that our Town Board is considering giving grants to home owners to create multiple dwelling properties in spite of it being against our local town codes.

Last year they proposed to take the building rights from preserved land and transfer them to other properties to create high density housing. Now they want to usurp our building codes again by allowing selected home owners to convert their property from single-family to two-family properties without any regard for the strain placed on the aquifer, increased septic effluence (even with an upgraded septic system) or their neighbors.

It doesn’t matter if this housing is being used for affordable housing or summer rentals for wealthy tourists, it just doesn’t belong on Shelter Island.

Please stand up and put a stop to this reckless abuse being fostered on us by our Town Board.

STEVE KOLLER, Shelter Island

Not just a summer thing

To the Editor:

The winter season brings cold winds and snowy weather, but it also can bring damage to your skin. Ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun damages your skin year-round, not just during the summer months.

Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the U.S., yet most cases can be prevented. UV radiation from the sun and indoor tanning lamps are the primary cause of skin cancer, and reducing your exposure can significantly reduce your cancer risk.

Even on cold, winter days, UV radiation from the sun can cause damage to your skin, especially at high altitudes and on reflective surfaces such as snow or ice. Snow reflects up to 80 percent of the sun’s UV radiation, increasing the damage caused to your skin.

Sun protection is necessary every day, regardless of the weather or time of year. Sun-safe practices such as applying sunscreen with SPF 15 or higher, wearing a wide-brimmed hat, UV protective sunglasses, and long-sleeved clothing, and seeking shade whenever possible, can help prevent skin cancer.

The Cancer Prevention in Action at Stony Brook Cancer Center works to build awareness about the dangers of UV radiation and promote the benefits of sun safety through education, awareness and policy support to reduce skin cancer rates on Long Island.

To learn more about Cancer Prevention in Action, visit takeactionagainstcancer.com or contact us at 631-444-4263 / [email protected]

KALI CHAN, Director of Medicine Media Relations Stony Brook University