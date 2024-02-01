Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events: Feb. 1, 2024

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. Community Center.*

Functional Fitness with Susan: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Mondays & Wednesdays 5:15 p.m., Saturdays 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. & Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Mondays and Fridays, 9 a.m., Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., Community Center.*

*Adult Fitness Classes at Community Center: $10 per class; $55 10-class pack.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – Noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Thursdays 2:15-3 p.m. in person at the Senior Center with Susan Binder

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 1

Sylvester Manor Summer Programs, 9 a.m. Registration opens at sylvestermanor.org/summer-youth-programs/

Perler Beads, 3 p.m. (Ages 6+) Make awesome designs with Perler Beads and use an iron to fuse the beads together. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 3

Scavenger Hunt, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. (All Ages) Stop by the library and see if you can complete the in-building scavenger hunt. There will be plenty of prizes and a lot of fun hidden things to find. No registration is required for this program.

ADULT/FAMILY PROGRAMS

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 2

Friday Night Dialogue: Carl Safina, author of “Alfie & Me: What Owls Know, What Humans Believe” 7 p.m. (Zoom) A compelling narrative about a wounded baby screech owl, into which Safina has woven natural history, cultural histories, and insights into behavior; wild and human. Visit silibrary.org to register.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 5

CAST Food Van, 3-6 p.m. 61 Cobbetts Lane.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 7

Successful Aging in Place, 12 p.m., Zoom. Tips for successful aging in place that can help you stay safe, healthy, and happy in your own home. Visit silibrary.org to register.

A Celebration of Black History Month: Black Joy, 7 p.m., Zoom. Join Brenda Simmons, founder of the Southampton African American Museum and Dr. Georgette Grier-Key, Executive Director & Curator of the Eastville Community Historical Society for a discussion celebrating Black history. Visit silibrary.org to register.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 8

Valentine’s Day Lunch for Seniors, 12 – 2 p.m. (60+) at the Community Center (Legion Hall). Register beforehand by contacting Bethany at 631-749-0309 or Emily at 631-749-0978, or email [email protected]

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 10

“True Stories” Non-Fiction Book Club, 11 a.m. Bestselling author R. Eric Thomas returns to his hometown Baltimore – chaos ensues. Visit silibrary.org to register.

TOWN MEETINGS

Visit shelterislandtown.us/town-events to access each Board/Committee homepage for updated meeting information, agendas, discussion documents and Zoom link.

WATER QUALITY IMPROVEMENT

ADVISORY BOARD

Thursday, February 1, 6 – 7 p.m.

WEST NECK WATER BOARD

Friday, February 2, 2 -3 p.m.

TOWN BOARD MEETING

Monday, February 5, 6 – 8 p.m.

TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION

Tuesday, February 6, 1 – 3 p.m.

CONSERVATION ADVISORY COUNCIL

Tuesday, February 6, 7 – 8 p.m.

COMMUNITY HOUSING BOARD Thursday, February 8, 7 – 8 p.m.