Valentine’s Night walk in the woods offered by Mashomack Preserve

Votive lights will illuminate trails in Mashomack for a nighttime Walk in the Woods. (Credit: Rebecca Kusa)

A special way to celebrate St. Valentine’s Day: take a night-time walk in the woods along Mashomack’s trails, specially lighted for the occasion.

On Wednesday, Feb. 14, visit the preserve to enjoy a half-mile stroll along softly illuminated walks. Enjoy a nature book in the woods, followed by a steaming cup of hot chocolate.

Enter between 5:30 and 7 p.m. for the walk, which was postponed from Christmas week due to one of December’s severe storms.

Bring a flashlight and check in at the Visitor Center, then stroll with friends, lovers, family, whoever will enjoy sharing the gifts of nature and the Island on a winter holiday evening.