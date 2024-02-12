Winter storm bearing down on Shelter Island: School closed Tuesday, heavy snow in National Weather Service forecast

Snow in the forecast, which could be heavy at times on Tuesday.(Credit: Rebecca Kusa)

Shelter Island School Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D., announced just before 6 p.m. Monday that school will be closed as heavy rain and snow are expected throughout the day.

Mr. Doelger’s announcement said, “Due to the forecasted pending snow storm, school is closed tomorrow. It will be a traditional snow day, meaning there will not be any virtual learning. Tuesday, May 28, which was reserved on the calendar as a vacation day if a snow day was not used, will now be a regular school day. Any future snow days during this school year will become virtual learning days. Be safe and I hope everyone enjoys the snow!”

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Storm Watch starting tonight, and a Coastal Flood Advisory through Tuesday. A Storm Watch means the potential for heavy snow of at least 6 inches in 12 hours, or at least 8 inches in 24 hours. A Coastal Flood Advisory means that flooding over beaches, dunes and roads is imminent, or expected within 12 hours.

The NWS forecast for Shelter Island calls for rain tonight, mainly after 10 p.m. with a steady temperature around 39 degrees. There will be light and variable winds becoming northeast 9 to 14 mph after midnight.

Tuesday the NWS is calling for rain and snow, becoming all snow after 7 a.m. The snow could be heavy at times, with a high temperature near 37 degrees with wind chill values between 20 and 25.

Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation, according to the NWS, is for possibly 7 to 11 inches.