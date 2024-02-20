Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Brenda Philbrick Vigneault Eckenrode

Brenda Philbrick Vigneault Eckenrode of Pawleys Island, S.C., born April 27, 1945, passed away peacefully on Feb. 5, 2024, from complications of diabetes.

Brenda was a longtime resident of Claremont, N.H. and served as the welfare director for the City of Claremont.

She was predeceased by her parents, Herbert A. Philbrick and Eva Luscombe Philbrick; sisters Constance Smith, Sandra Philbrick, and brother Herbert A. Philbrick Jr.; and two husbands, William Vigneault and Paul Eckenrode.

Brenda will be sorely missed by her remaining siblings Dale P. Clark of Isle of Palms, S.C. and Shelter Island, and Lesley P. Draper of Pawleys Island, S.C.; children Thomas Davidson of Pembroke, N.H., Patricia Booker of North Hampton, N.H. and Wendy Almstrom of Claremont, N.H.; numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Her family said that sweet Brenda’s legacy is that she had a heart of gold and was very generous with her kindness, with a beautiful smile and the brightest blue eyes you’ve ever seen.

In lieu of flowers, they said Brenda would certainly appreciate donations to the American Diabetes Association — diabetes.org — or to the ASPCA — aspca.org.