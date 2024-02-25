Reading of a play at Shelter Island School by Leah Friedman this Tuesday, Feb. 27

Leah Friedman’s encore reading of her new short play — about a half hour — called “A Bronx Shabbas,” will be performed at Shelter Island School at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 27.

Leah is a local playwright and artist whose work has been greatly influenced by her childhood experiences.

“A Bronx Shabbas” concerns the relationship between American-born Rachel (age 92) and her Polish-born cousin Ruchel (age 12).

Ms. Friedman will read both parts.

She has dedicated the pay to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

All are welcome.