Shelter Island safe cracking

(Credit: Susan Carey Dempsey)

The massive, antique safe shown above, was hauled out of the Heights Firehouse Sunday following its recent renovation.

Firefighters speculated that cash from sales of raffles, donations or barbecue tickets would have been kept there when there were no bank night deposit facilities on the Island.

The interior box could be accessed by a key that only the “boss” or fire chief would have held.

The safe is marked with mid-19th century dates, and the name, G.R. Havens, possibly the original owner who donated it to the Fire Department.

The next destination for the safe may be the Shelter Island Historical Society, where archivists may be able to research it further.

If the firefighters can figure out how to transport the 1,000-pound box there, that is. But they’re sure to crack that puzzle, too.