Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events: March 7, 2024

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. Community Center.*

Functional Fitness with Susan: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Mondays & Wednesdays 5:15 p.m., Saturdays 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. & Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Mondays and Fridays, 9 a.m., Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., Community Center.*

*Adult Fitness Classes at Community Center: $10 per class; $55 10-class pack.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information.

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Thursdays 2:15-3 p.m. in person at the Senior Center with Susan Binder

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS AT THE LIBRARY

THURSDAY, MARCH 7

DIY Earrings, 3 p.m. (Ages 10+) Come make new earrings for yourself or someone who would love them. Visit silibrary.org to register.

SATURDAY, MARCH 9

Early Childhood Movie Day, 1 p.m. (Ages 5+) PG, Pokemon and popcorn. Please see Sara for more info. Visit silibrary.org to register.

MONDAY, MARCH 11

Escape Room, 2:30 p.m. (Ages 8+) Join the next escape room (in the Book Sale Room). Complete the challenges and win the prize. Visit silibrary.org to register.

TUESDAY, MARCH 12

Blindfold Taste Test, 2:30 p.m. (Ages 6+) See if you can guess all the treats – blindfolded. Visit silibrary.org to register.

THURSDAY, MARCH 14

Bad Art Night, 3 p.m. (Ages 6+) Create the worst art you can possibly think of. The prize? The ultimate bad art trophy (and snacks). Visit silibrary.org to register.

ADULT/FAMILY PROGRAMS

FRIDAY, MARCH 8

About the Oscars – A Talk with Molly Haskell, 7 p.m., Zoom, Noted critic and author Molly Haskell discusses this year’s Academy Award nominees. Visit silibrary.org to register.

MONDAY, MARCH 11

How to be a Birder … Anywhere! 7 p.m., Zoom, Diane Taggart, longtime birder, will tell how to bird in the field, enjoy the birds in your own backyard. Visit silibrary.org to register.

TUESDAY, MARCH 12

Shelter Island Book Club, 4:30, at Shelter Island Historical Society. Anderson Cooper’s chronicle of a legendary American dynasty: his mother’s family. Visit silibrary.org to register.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 13

Hand Painted Miniature Garden Gnome, 1 p.m., Library, Design your own gnome to add to your garden this spring. Visit silibrary.org to register.

Cookbook Club – Queens of Cuisine, 5 p.m., Celebrate female chefs in honor of Women’s History Month. Sign up at the Circulation Desk and share a copy of your recipe.add to your garden this spring. Visit silibrary.org to register.

FRIDAY, MARCH 15

Broadway on a Budget, 7 p.m., Zoom, Theater enthusiast Brian Stoll will discuss all things Broadway, including the Playbill — and how to see shows for under $60 a ticket. Visit silibrary.org to register.

TOWN MEETINGS

WQIAB

March 7, 6 - 7 p.m.

Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board

March 11, 8:30 - 9:30 a.m.

Waterways Management Advisory Council

March 11, 5 - 7 p.m.

Town Board Work Session

March 12, 1 - 3 p.m.

Planning Board

March 12, 7 - 9 p.m.

VILLAGE OF DERING HARBOR

Trustees Meeting, Village Hall

March 9, 9 a.m.