Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events: March 7, 2024
EVERY WEEK
AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.
Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. Community Center.*
Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org
CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. Community Center.*
Functional Fitness with Susan: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*
Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org
Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.
Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.
Nia with Jeanne – Mondays & Wednesdays 5:15 p.m., Saturdays 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*
Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org
Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. & Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*
Zumba Gold with Susan: Mondays and Fridays, 9 a.m., Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., Community Center.*
*Adult Fitness Classes at Community Center: $10 per class; $55 10-class pack.
SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS
Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.
Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon
Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information.
Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.
Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.
Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]
Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]
Seated Zumba Gold: Thursdays 2:15-3 p.m. in person at the Senior Center with Susan Binder
Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059
Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.
Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.
If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.
CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS AT THE LIBRARY
THURSDAY, MARCH 7
DIY Earrings, 3 p.m. (Ages 10+) Come make new earrings for yourself or someone who would love them. Visit silibrary.org to register.
SATURDAY, MARCH 9
Early Childhood Movie Day, 1 p.m. (Ages 5+) PG, Pokemon and popcorn. Please see Sara for more info. Visit silibrary.org to register.
MONDAY, MARCH 11
Escape Room, 2:30 p.m. (Ages 8+) Join the next escape room (in the Book Sale Room). Complete the challenges and win the prize. Visit silibrary.org to register.
TUESDAY, MARCH 12
Blindfold Taste Test, 2:30 p.m. (Ages 6+) See if you can guess all the treats – blindfolded. Visit silibrary.org to register.
THURSDAY, MARCH 14
Bad Art Night, 3 p.m. (Ages 6+) Create the worst art you can possibly think of. The prize? The ultimate bad art trophy (and snacks). Visit silibrary.org to register.
ADULT/FAMILY PROGRAMS
FRIDAY, MARCH 8
About the Oscars – A Talk with Molly Haskell, 7 p.m., Zoom, Noted critic and author Molly Haskell discusses this year’s Academy Award nominees. Visit silibrary.org to register.
MONDAY, MARCH 11
How to be a Birder … Anywhere! 7 p.m., Zoom, Diane Taggart, longtime birder, will tell how to bird in the field, enjoy the birds in your own backyard. Visit silibrary.org to register.
TUESDAY, MARCH 12
Shelter Island Book Club, 4:30, at Shelter Island Historical Society. Anderson Cooper’s chronicle of a legendary American dynasty: his mother’s family. Visit silibrary.org to register.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 13
Hand Painted Miniature Garden Gnome, 1 p.m., Library, Design your own gnome to add to your garden this spring. Visit silibrary.org to register.
Cookbook Club – Queens of Cuisine, 5 p.m., Celebrate female chefs in honor of Women’s History Month. Sign up at the Circulation Desk and share a copy of your recipe.add to your garden this spring. Visit silibrary.org to register.
FRIDAY, MARCH 15
Broadway on a Budget, 7 p.m., Zoom, Theater enthusiast Brian Stoll will discuss all things Broadway, including the Playbill — and how to see shows for under $60 a ticket. Visit silibrary.org to register.
TOWN MEETINGS
WQIAB
March 7, 6 - 7 p.m.
Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board
March 11, 8:30 - 9:30 a.m.
Waterways Management Advisory Council
March 11, 5 - 7 p.m.
Town Board Work Session
March 12, 1 - 3 p.m.
Planning Board
March 12, 7 - 9 p.m.
VILLAGE OF DERING HARBOR
Trustees Meeting, Village Hall
March 9, 9 a.m.