Daily Update: Soloviev Group to retain properties: Plans are to upgrade, not sell

The Chequit Inn, along with other properties, are not for sale, according to the current owner. (Credit Julie Lane)

Here are the headlines for March 11, 2024.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Soloviev Group to retain properties: Plans are to upgrade, not sell

SUFFOLK TIMES

Greenport grapples with affordable housing dilemma

Greenport Skate Park renovation plans revealed

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Townhouse development proposed at site of deadly fire

SWR sophomore Isabelle Scherl clinches poetry reading regional

NORTHFORKER

Get your green on: St. Patrick’s Day events on the North Fork

SOUTHFORKER

Southside Sips: Barbie or Bella?

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

