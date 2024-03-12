Shelter Island Police Department blotter: March 12, 2024

(Credit: Reporter file)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

Peter J. Fallon, Hampton Bays, was driving on North Cartwright Road on March 8 when he was ticketed for speeding — 50 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone.

Police conducted eight traffic and defensive driving stops in the Center, Ram Island, the Heights, South Ferry and Cartwright on March 4 through March 10, resulting in six warnings and one ticket.

ACCIDENTS

Kaitlyn R. Gulluscio, Shelter Island, told police she was backing out of a parking lot onto Jaspa Road on March 4 when she hit a vehicle parked along Jaspa Road belonging to Dorie R. Hagler, New York City. Damages in excess of $1,000 were sustained to the right rear quarter panel of Ms. Gulluscio’s vehicle and the left rear quarter panel of Ms. Hagler’s vehicle.

John Phillip McEnroe, Shelter Island, reported on March 4 that he had stopped on the shoulder of the eastbound lane of Ward Road in the Center to look down at his cell phone. His brake pedal was not completely compressed, and his vehicle began to roll forward, hitting a utility pole, and causing over $1,000 damage to the right front of his pickup truck. There was no damage to the pole.

On March 8, Thomas W. Roush, Shelter Island, said he was driving north on Ram Island Road when his vehicle veered off the roadway and hit a parked car belonging to Sergio A. Albizures, Greenport. Estimated damages of $1,000 to both vehicles included the right front quarter panel and bumper of Mr. Roush’s vehicle and the rear left quarter panel and bumper of Mr. Albizures’ car.

OTHER REPORTS

Police investigated a financial crime in South Ferry Hills on March 4 involving a suspicious text and phone call. The caller was advised to block the number. That day, a caller reported he had observed, through his security cameras, that an unknown vehicle had driven onto his Dering Harbor property; someone was taking pictures of the residence and the resident’s vehicle.

A Hay Beach resident told police about a real estate scam call on March 5. On March 6, officers completed daily rainfall monitoring for the month of February, and reported the results to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation for the Dering Harbor Conditional Shellfish Harvesting Program.

Also on the 6th, a boat on a mooring in Dering Harbor appeared to be listing. The owner was contacted and said he was making arrangements to remove the boat.

A complainant reported on March 8 that an unknown person(s) appeared to have boarded his boat moored in Dering Harbor. Also on March 8, an anonymous caller said vehicles in a Center roadway were creating a hazardous condition. An officer canvassed the area and found one truck parked off to the side of the road; it was not causing any problems.

On March 9, an officer helped an owner who had locked herself out of her Center residence. Also on that date, police were told that a tree limb was blocking a lane on Baldwin Road in the Center. An officer moved the limb and cleared the area.

In other incidents: police conducted DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) classes to 5th and 6th graders; attended rifle recertification training in Westhampton; provided a lift assist; had lunch with 4th graders at the school; unlocked a vehicle with the keys inside; directed North Ferry traffic; and conducted a well-being check.

ALARMS

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to three alarms on March 4, 5 and 8 in Dering Harbor, the Center and Westmoreland respectively. The first was a carbon monoxide alarm set off by a technician installing it. The second was activated by steam from a shower, and the last was the result of plumbers working on the premises.

An officer checked on a motion alarm at Town Hall on March 5; there were no signs of any criminal activity.

An alarm in Silver Beach on March 7 was caused by dust from sanding.

ANIMALS

A goose with a broken wing was reported on Willow Pond. The animal control officer (ACO) saw the bird was still able to swim and appeared to be in good condition otherwise.

The ACO recognized dogs at large by their caller’s description and searched for them in Westmoreland until they returned home on their own. A lost dog in Hay Beach and a dog at large in the Center also returned home by themselves. The ACO recognized a dog in West Neck and called the owner to collect it.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported one person to Southampton Hospital on March 5 and two to Eastern Long Island Hospital on March 10.