Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events: March 28, 2024

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. Community Center.*

Functional Fitness with Susan: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Mondays & Wednesdays 5:15 p.m., Saturdays 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom.

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. & Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Mondays and Fridays, 9 a.m., Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., Community Center.*

*Adult Fitness Classes at Community Center: $10 per class; $55 10-class pack.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – Noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays,* 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Thursdays 2:15-3 p.m. in person at the Senior Center with Susan Binder.

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays* 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

*No programs Good Friday, Senior Center closed.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

FRIDAY, MARCH 29

Sylvester Manor Family Farm Day, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. 21 Manwaring Road. Free and open to the public. Egg hunt in the fields; egg tossing and bunny hopping sack races by the windmill. Meet new piglets, ducklings and chicks.

SATURDAY, MARCH 30

Mashomack Saturday Seedlings/April Showers: 10-11 a.m. Ages 4-8. Learn about different animals and habitats with crafts, snacks, exploring trails. Advance registration required. Email: [email protected]

Easter Egg Hunt, 1 p.m. St. Gabriel’s Meadow, Burns and Cartwright Roads. Free, sponsored by the Shelter Island Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. Open to the public. Rain date Sunday, March 31.

ADULT LIBRARY PROGRAMS

SATURDAY, MARCH 30

Shakespeare in Community, 12:30 p.m., Zoom, Twelfth Night follows the tangled love lives of Duke Orsino, the grieving Olivia, and Viola, who disguises herself as a man. Visit silibrary.org to register.

Charles Dickens Book Club, 2 p.m., Zoom, Nicholas Nickleby. Visit silibrary.org to register.

FRIDAY, APRIL 5

Friday Night Dialogue 7 p.m., Library, Soundtrack: Liner Notes from a Pandemic Mixtape – Author Alison Cupp Relyea shares vulnerable family moments and the lasting influences of pop culture icons such as Sinéad O’Connor, Patti Smith and Tom Hanks. Visit silibrary.org to register.

TOWN MEETINGS

Town Board Work Session

Tuesday, April 2, 1-3 p.m.

CAC

Tuesday, April 2, 7:30-9 p.m.

Deer & Tick

Wednesday, April 3, 10 -11 p.m.