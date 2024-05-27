Shelter Island Friday Night Dialogues: ‘Rise with Radiance’

(Courtesy illustration)

Susan Schrott will appear in person on May 31, at 7 p.m. in the Community Room in the Library.

Ms. Schrott is a woman of many talents and professional accomplishments — a psychotherapist, artist, and certified yoga teacher, among others. All of these have contributed to her book, “Rise with Radiance: Drawings and Inspirational Words to Light Your Path Every Day of the Year,” published last October.

While caring for her father, photographer Victor Friedman, when his health was failing, Ms. Schrott said she “developed a daily routine that included yoga, prayer, meditation, writing and drawing on a 5” by 7” fabric.”

She hadn’t planned on writing an illustrated book, “But as weeks passed, my collection of fabric drawings and inspired writings prompted me to commit to doing them for a year and ultimately compile them into a book.”

Ms. Schrott will speak more about the extraordinary result. Its intention, she said, is to “impart messages of hope, love, joy, faith and resilience … a personal journey,” which she then made every day for 366 pages.

The inspiration for the title, “Rise with Radiance,” was the result of a collaboration with her book designer. “The moment the words left my lips, they resonated deeply, and I have loved it ever since.”

Ms. Schrott will be on hand to sign copies of the book after her talk.

She has been a “summer kid,” visiting her family here since she was 6 years old. Regardless of where her work has taken her, she considers the Island her home and has moved here permanently with her husband, Jonathan.

Don’t miss getting to know Ms. Schrott through her remarkable “Rise with Radiance.” Enjoy her vibrant illustrations and her approach to navigating life’s challenges. Register for the event at shelterislandpubliclibrary.org

Coming up: On June 21, at 7 p.m., Friday Night Dialogues will present the annual Richard Varney Poetry Reading, featuring Shelter Island poet Virginia Walker and guest poet Bill Batcher.