Shelter Island Police Department blotter: May 27, 2024

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

A 20-year old Shorewood woman faces charges in Justice Court on June 3 for allegedly allowing her dogs to run unleashed, resulting in a man being bitten by one of the animals. She faces two charges of allowing her dogs to run at large and one charge in connection with the dog bite.

According to police reports she was walking the dogs on Osprey Road on May 22 at 7:50 a.m. when another person walking his dog was allegedly attacked by the unleashed dogs, one of which bit him on the arm. Shelter Island EMTs treated the man at the scene; he refused further medical attention, according to police.

The animal control officer (ACO) told the woman both her dogs must remain on her property or walked on leashes for 10 days, or the dogs would be seized under the New York State Agriculture & Markets Law.

ACCIDENTS

Alice Klaris, Shelter Island, reported her vehicle was parked at the IGA’s north parking lot exit when it was rear-ended by a vehicle driven by D. Bonilla-Matamoros of Calverton at 3:14 p.m. on May 21. Ms. Klaris’ vehicle sustained more than $1,000 in damage.

Alexandra Lauber, Greenport, was backing out of a driveway on North Ferry Road in the Center at 2:30 p.m. on May 23 where she struck a parked vehicle registered to Ana C. Jimenez-Bustos, East Hampton, resulting in more than $1,000 damage to both vehicles.

Police assisted an unnamed person last Thursday in locating a driver who left the scene of an accident in Sag Harbor Village.

OTHER REPORTS

A caller reported a missing bottle of wine from a case at a Center business on May 23 at 9:01 p.m. Despite a camera, it wasn’t possible to determine if a customer took the wine.

A report of a missing kayaker off Silver Beach who reportedly had left home to go fishing early on May 20 and not returned by 6:20 p.m. turned out not to be a problem. The kayaker was located in Shelter Island Sound; a shared location feature on a cellphone revealed his whereabouts. He called his wife and returned to shore.

A caller reported that loud music was coming from a short-term rental unit in the Center at 11:15 p.m. May 21. Tenants renting the unit acknowledged they had been playing music and shut it off.

While on patrol in Dering Harbor on May 22, an officer observed a vessel anchored in violation of the town code. The officer issued a verbal warning and the operator relocated.

Police returned a wallet to its owner on May 20 in the Center.

A caller reported a lost passport in the Center on May 21. The report was needed for the owner to apply for a replacement passport.

A woman in Menantic called police at 10:23 a.m., May 22, to report she believed her property was entered and a large tree trim limb was placed on her land. A police investigation revealed that another resident reported hearing the limb fall about 9 the night before. They concluded there were obvious signs of rot in the tree limb causing it to fall naturally.

A caller was referred to Southampton Town Police on May 21 to file a complaint on behalf of a victim that occurred in that jurisdiction.

Police provided security during the school budget vote May 21, and rendered court duty on May 20.

VEHICLE AND TRAFFIC

Police made four traffic stops and issued warnings in each case. One occurred on May 20 at 2:21 p.m. in the Center; a second at 4:30 p.m. on May 20 in the Heights; a third at 1:01 p.m. on May 22 in Cartwright; and the fourth at 8:10 a.m. in the Heights on May 23.

There were four radar enforcements ­with no violations reported. They occurred in the Center on May 20, the Heights on May 20, Cartwright on May 22 and the Heights on May 23.

ANIMALS

On May 17, a man walking his leashed dog on Ram Island Road at 10:55 a.m. reported that his dog was struck and killed by a motorist. The dog owner said the driver apologized and the owner told police he believed it was a true accident. At the same time, he told the investigating officer the speed limit should be lowered because of natural blind spots and heavy pedestrian and bicycle traffic.

A cat was reported missing in the Center on May 20 and the ACO made posters with pictures of the animal and reached out to neighbors and posted on social media.

Contractors working on a house in Hay Beach on May 20 found a nest of baby raccoons that were recovered by the ACO, who planned to return them to their mother that night.

A boat owner who was out of town emailed the ACO on May 21 that birds had built a nest in the steering wheel of his craft in Menantic; the birds couldn’t be located and the nest was removed.

On May 21, a Center resident reported animals living in a flower pot on a porch. They were rabbits, and the caller opted to leave them alone.

A West Neck resident called on May 20 to request assistance in getting a dog in a car. The ACO and police provided assistance.

A report of a sick groundhog in the heights on May 20 required the animal to be euthanized.

ALARMS

A report of a carbon monoxide alarm in South Ferry Hills on May 23 turned out to be a false alarm. A plumber working at the property told police a power failure likely was responsible.

There were three alarms — one in Hay Beach on May 22 when a worker authorized to enter a house to provide access by a building inspector found the code being entered was indicated as incorrect. The property owner confirmed the code was correct and the property owner was advised to call his service company and have the system checked.

The other two false alarms were in Hilo on May 20 and Menantic on May 23.

AIDED CASES

There were two aided cases on May 20 and May 23, with both patients transported to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital for further treatment.