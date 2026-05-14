School budget vote Tuesday needs 60% approval to pass

Shelter Island School. (Reporter file)

There were few questions at a public hearing Monday night about the school district’s $13.57 million budget representing a 2.07% spending increase for the 2026-27 year. Since the proposed budget goes above the State-mandated 2% tax cap, it requires approval by a minimum of 60% of voters.

The tax levy — the amount of tax money it will take to support the school — increases by 6.78%.

With the State budget still unresolved by legislators in Albany, there could be some good news in the near future because without a firm amount of basic foundation aid districts could receive, the existing budget proposal could only indicate State aid at the amount received to help fund the current budget. Most years, districts receive a larger allocation. In addition, the district could receive $100,000 to support its Pre-K4 program.

No matter what happens with State aid, the budget proposal approved by the Board of Education April 20 is what will be on the ballot next week. No changes can be made after the date the Board of Education approved the spending plan.

Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D., has said if the proposal is approved, the district wouldn’t have to consider piercing the tax cap for at least 10 years. He also noted that reserve funds that have been used in past years to reduce a new budget are not sustainable. Only $176,000 of the appropriated fund balance is applied to the current proposal and that figure has continued to be reduced each year.

The original proposal last year surpassed a 50% approval rate, but failed to hit the 60% mark.

If the budget vote were to fail next week, district officials would have to cut $513,934 from its spending plan, requiring cuts in part or whole from extra curricular activities, athletics, cafeteria operations, field trips and staff.

To date, staff cuts have not put anyone out of work. Instead, there were retirements that enabled the district to hire replacements. New replacements came in at lower salaries than the retirees had been earning.

Passage of the budget proposal next Tuesday would cost taxpayers with property assessed at $1 million an increase of $123.85. Those with the average home assessment on the Island at $1.621 million would pay an additional $206.52. Those with properties assessed at $2 million would pay $272.67 more to support the school district.

When the budget vote failed last May, district officials were forced to make difficult choices. Submit the same budget for a second time hoping to secure the needed 60% approval; cut back the request to a number that would not pierce the cap; or adopt a contingency budget imposed by the State Department of Education that would make decisions about what to fund and what to cut.

In opting to trim its own budget request, there were many cuts, but the most critical was having to stop its Pre-K3 program. Thanks to cooperation of the private Early Learning program, session members of the Presbyterian Church and Town officials, a substitute program happened this year. But it was made clear that the coalition that made it happen could only do so for one year.

The 2026-27 proposal would restore the Pre-K3 program.

One critical question dealt with whether teachers had been asked to accept a pay cut in view of the current economy. Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D., said the contract with the Teachers Union stipulated salaries and would have had to be renegotiated with the union if any salary cuts were sought. With the contract still in place, no request had been filed to reopen negotiations.

He said he can’t recall that any district had sought to renegotiate a contract before its expiration, locking in the existing agreement.

Another query dealt with how many administrators serve the district. The response was three, and Board of Education member Margaret Colligan noted all three wear multiple hats. The superintendent doubles as principal and business manager of the district. Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Rylott handles multiple responsibilities, including organization of special education services, the summer school program and filings required by the New York State Education Department.

Todd Gulluscio, who leaves the district on June 30 to take a position as Athletic Director of the East Hampton School District, has had, arguably, the longest title — Athletic Director, Physical Education Director and Health, Wellness & Personnel.

The neighboring school district most similar to Shelter Island in number of students, Bridgehampton, has seven administrators, Mr. Doelger said. He has frequently said Bridgehampton has a budget proposal that’s close to $10 million more than Shelter Island’s.

Voting takes place at the school gymnasium between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 19. That means voting begins two hours earlier and ends one hour earlier than in the past.

For those who don’t expect to be on the Island Tuesday, an absentee ballot can be requested during school hours and can be filled and returned at the same time.

If a voter needs an absentee ballot but can’t make the request in person, they should call 631-749-0302 ext. 110 or email [email protected].