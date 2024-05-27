Weather Service: Showers forecast for Shelter Island’s Memorial Day

Moon rise at Bug Light. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

Today, Monday, May 27, Memorial Day, will be cloudy for Shelter Island, with a chance of showers throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

There will be dense fog early this morning before it burns away. The high temperature will be 71 degrees, with a southeast wind at 7 to 11 mph.

Tonight, the NWS is calling for showers and a possible thunderstorm with patchy fog.

The low temperature will be about 60 degrees and the wind will shift to the south at 10 to 13 mph.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, the beginning of the short work week, the NWS forecasts a sunny day, with a high temperature of 79 degrees and a southwest wind at 7 to 10 mph