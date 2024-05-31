Reporter Correction: May 31, 2024

(Courtesy image)

The primary election story in the May 30 Reporter incorrectly stated the insurgent group of candidates for Democratic Town Committee are part of the Better Island For All group.

There is at least one candidate who is part of A Better Island For All, but the insurgent team of candidates is not running under that banner. All are running as an independent group who want to make some changes to the way the committee functions.

They are opposed by a slate of candidates for the committee led by long-time Democratic Committee Chairwoman Heather Reylek.

There are a few running on both slates.

Elizabeth Hanley said the endorsement of Bert Waife as the Democratic Committee’s choice of candidates for the vacant Town Board seat was not voted on by the current committee members, but named by Ms. Reylek.

“He was placed on the ballot for this cycle by chair Heather Reylek with no discussion nor endorsement from the committee,” Ms. Hanley said.

A separate story will be in the Reporter’s June 6 edition on deadlines for new Democratic registrants or those who wish to register as Democrats to vote in the primary. It also includes information on early primary voting.

The Reporter regrets the errors.