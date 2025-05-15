Shelter Island’s new Conservation officers introduced: Presbyterian Church highlights their roles

DEC Officers Holiday and Dickerson meet with the Presbyterian Church congregation. (Courtesy photo)

On Sunday, April 27 the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church welcomed Julie Dickerson, the new Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Officer for Shelter Island and Southold, and Keenan Holiday, DEC Marine Enforcement, to meet with the congregation during coffee hour and answer questions about their roles in protecting the Shelter Island land and waters from man-made environmental threats.

Since February 2024, the church has been certified by the Presbytery as an Earth Care Congregation. This event, and many others that the Church has sponsored are part of its mission.

Officers Dickerson and Holiday covered a variety of topics in response to questions from attendees, including how enforcement of laws regarding commercial applicators of pesticides is conducted, handling of septic waste (it should never go in a storm drain) and regulation of recreational and commercial fishing.

Officer Dickerson emphasized that in addition to focusing on enforcement with commercial-scale polluters, education of local citizens on the existing rules, such as fishing and clamming licenses, is a big part of her role.

When an attendee asked the officers to describe what they carried on a typical day (phones, pens, paper, tourniquet and sidearm) and wondered why they must carry firearms, they responded that it is used to dispatch diseased animals.

“Many people know that we exist now or have met us, and events such as this are great so you can see who we are and what we do.”

She encouraged those present to make note of her cell phone number (929-754-0078) and call her if they have questions.