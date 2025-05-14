Shelter Island School and History Museum: Voting is Tuesday, May 20

(Courtesy Image)

With New York State’s budget finally concluded about six weeks late — normal operating procedure, actually — Shelter Island has learned it will receive $711,115 in State aid, slightly more than the $708,725 that had been anticipated.

It’s clearly not enough to keep the district from going above the State-mandated 2% tax cap from the previous budget, which means the next school year’s budget will have to be approved by at least 60% of those who cast ballots, Tuesday, May 20 to pass.

But Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D., said he hopes his explanation is understood by the public why the district needs to pierce the cap for the first time in 10 years.

The district would have to scrap programs to lower the $13.855 million budget. Increases in spending came largely from expenses over which the district has no control, he said at Monday night’s budget hearing. It represents a 5.8% increase in spending, with taxes increasing by 6.9%.

During the last six years, the district has made “great academic, athletic and budgetary strides,” Mr. Doelger said. “We want to continue to that success” while recognizing it’s prudent to be fiscally responsible, he added.

If the budget passes this year, Mr. Doelger said he doesn’t see a need to pierce the cap again for many years in the future.

Resident Christine Gallagher spoke up, asking voters to consider what would be lost if the district’s budget had to be cut to keep from piercing the cap. She echoed Mr. Doelger’s words that cuts would have to come from programs critical to the character of the school and the advancements made in the academic standing of the school.

Karen Kiaer asked about the number of students being bused to private and parochial schools, with a proposition in the budget to raise the mileage for which busing is required from 15 miles to 19 miles. The proposition on the ballot came about because a parent of a bused student presented a petition to expand the distance.

That parent does live within the 15-mile limit, Mr. Doelger said, but wanted to ensure that parents who might be at a slightly longer distance wouldn’t be denied bus transportation. The total number of students who would qualify for busing if the proposition is approved is 28.

Another proposition on Tuesday’s ballot asks approval to spend $49,823 from reserves to replace the roof on the FIT Center. Because the money is coming from a savings account established for that purpose, it has no effect on taxes this year.

The final proposition relates to helping to fund operations and maintenance costs of the Shelter Island History Museum to the tune of $275,000. It, too, has no effect on school taxes.

When the Shelter Island Historical Society transitioned to museum status, it came under the State Education Department, moving its proposition to the school ballot.

The final ballot item will be election of two Board of Education members, for three-year terms. There are two candidates seeking two seats — incumbent Board of Education President Kathleen Lynch and newcomer Molly Kendall are running unopposed.

Voting takes place at the school gymnasium between noon and 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 20.

It is too late to get an absentee ballot mailed but the ballot can be picked up at the school on Monday between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. and must be returned by 5 p.m. on Tuesday in order to be counted.