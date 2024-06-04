News from Shelter Island Country Club at Goat Hill

Shelter Island Country Club’s clubhouse atop Goat Hill. (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

The Shelter Island Country Club has only been open for a couple of weeks and has already been struck by lightning ­— figuratively speaking.

On Saturday, June 1, Kevin Dunning made a hole-in-one on the 157-yard 5th hole using an 8 iron. Pretty remarkable when you consider the odds of an amateur golfer making one are 12,500 to 1.

In one of golf’s great traditions, Kevin celebrated properly by buying a round of drinks for everyone in the club at the bar at that particular time.

Well done, Kevin!

On May 19, Goat Hill held its first tournament of the season — the Two Person Scramble. Winners were awarded in two categories — low gross and low net scores. Our low gross winners are Gordon Cantley and Bruce Taplin. The team shot a sizzling 2 over par 34.

Both men are solid players and with good team work in the scramble format — players alternate taking shots — came out on top, with Gordon sinking a 20-foot putt on the par 3, 5th hole to save par, and Bruce saving par making a 25-footer on the par 4, 8th hole.

Coming in second was the team of Michael and Cameron Martin. Congratulations, guys. Well done!

The low net score, which is the gross score adjusted by handicaps, was won by the team of Ginny Gibbs and Brian Westervelt. Ginny and Brian “Ham and egged” it perfectly. Brian said he had some of the best drives in years, and Ginny said she was putting “the lights out” like she was on the LPGA Tour sinking several 25-footers.

Ginny attributed her putting prowess to her many years of MINI Golf, first with her kids and later with her grandchildren. Brian said that he and Ginny, “Just both had an incredibly good golf day on the same day” with his driving and her putting.

Coming in second was the team of Lynn Edwards and Ann Beckwith.

Special thanks go to Tim Sheehan for organizing, managing, and awarding the winning teams. Congratulations all around and a very well done!

The early reviews of our new restaurant, the 1901 Grill, are in and are very good. The service, the people, and the food are all excellent. What a combination — a great restaurant with the best views on Shelter Island.

The recent rains and wonderful sunshine have been very good to Goat Hill. The course has never looked better or played so well. So, come on up to the Heights of your Island. Play a round of golf and have a great lunch at the 1901 Grill.