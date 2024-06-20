Meet the Shelter Island High School Class of 2024

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

Valedictorian Sophie Clark

Sophie will major in Marine, Estuarine and Freshwater Biology at University of New Hampshire, building on her experience as an intern at Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Marine Science Project. She also worked at SALT and White Oak Farm and Gardens during high school. She hopes to travel after college — “Whenever I get a chance” — and eventually get her master’s degree.

Sophie has been a National Honor Society member since 2021; editor of the school newspaper, The Inlet, since 2022; class vice president since 2019; and a regular member of the High Honor Roll. She has excelled at athletics as a member of the varsity basketball team, where she has been the team’s captain since 2021; named a scholar athlete from 2020 through 2024; and has played varsity softball. Sophie has won the Coaches Award for varsity winter track, and is the Shelter Island School Record Holder in hurdles.

She has volunteered at the Legion Post’s Memorial Day ceremonies; Muscular Dystrophy fundraiser; and the Quail Restoration project.

Sophie will miss “the beaches and serenity” of the Island, and coming from a small, close-knit community. She’s grateful to Mr. Williams, Mr. Brigham and Ms. Treharne for being “extremely helpful and influential teachers, academically and in life.”

Salutatorian Leonardo Dougherty

Leo, who will be attending Wesleyan University this fall, has had an outstanding high school career academically — a member and officer of the National Honor Society from 10th to 12th grade — and multiple extracurricular activities.

Leo has been editor of the school’s paper, “The Inlet,” for the past two years; president of the Yearbook Club; a member of Rotary International; and been on the varsity baseball, golf, winter track and cross country teams.

Leo has volunteered for Habitat For Humanity as an on-site construction site volunteer in the 10th through 12th grades; worked at Mashomack as a volunteer for the Coastal Clean Up projects from 9th through 12th grades; and worked as a volunteer for the Shelter Island Food Pantry from the 9th through the 12th grades.

He received the Robert D.L. Gardiner Foundation Young Scholar Award; created an online exhibition for the Shelter Island Historical Society; been part of the Centro Mundo Lengua Spanish Immersion Program; and won a Scholar-Athlete Award from the 9th through the 12th grades.

Leo was also the Reporter’s intern, covering the Bucks baseball team for the 2023 season, and has worked as a Town life guard from 2022 to the present.

Kat Austin

Kat will be heading to Kansas State University next fall to major in cybersecurity. She said she looks forward to the college experience and the opportunity to meet new people.

At the same time, she knows she will miss the close friends she has made among her Island school mates and, of course, she will miss the beach.

She will tell her new classmates in Kansas about the very, very small town in which she grew up — a place where everyone knows each other.

She will particularly miss her two favorite teachers — Walter Brigham, who teaches math and is the district’s information technology coordinator, and physical education teacher Erin Mulrain.

During her high school years she has played varsity volleyball, varsity basketball and previously, junior varsity softball.

While in high school she worked at the IGA before switching to the Sylvester Manor Farmstand and continues her work this summer both there and at Black Cat Books.

Alfie Brigham

Alfie will be studying broadcasting and communication at Five Towns College with plans to have his own metal station on the radio someday. He’s already well on his way, having played in his own metalcore band, Band of Blood (@bandofbloodny), a highlight of his high school years.

He wants to give a shout out to teacher Sean Brennan: “He’s cool and I’ve had him every year since 6th grade.”

His high school activities have included Select Choir and volunteering with Habitat for Humanity. He’s worked, during High School, at Jack’s Marine. His regret, as he looks ahead to leaving the Island to continue his education, is that he will miss his cats, Apple and Mango.

Harper Congdon

This fall Harper will be on her way to Iona College to study Nursing, but hopes to be able to study abroad, as well. A member of the National Honor Society, she was a participant in the volleyball, cheerleading and softball teams and many other extracurricular activities, including the Yearbook Club, Shelter Island All Faith Youth Group and the Spanish Immersion Program.

Harper has served her community in many ways: participating in house building with Habitat For Humanity; pitching in for the Presbyterian Church Pantry Food Drive; annually raising funds for muscular dystrophy research: and collecting funds to donate to local homeless shelters.

Leaving the Island, she’ll miss “the close connection that I have made within the community, school and with my friends. Going to school on the Island has made me form a strong connection with everyone here.” Asked who was her favorite teacher, Harper couldn’t choose: “They are all amazing.”

Hayden Davidson

Hayden has worked at the South Ferry during high school and plans to continue in that job.

If he decided to leave the Island and possibly pursue learning a trade, “I would miss the summertime on the Island and the beaches are nice here.”

Asked to describe going to school on the Island, he said it’s not like other schools: “It has a mind of its own.”

Hayden played in Jazz Band in 7th grade, following that up by playing in Band up to 9th grade. Among volunteer activities, he participated in Youth Group.

If he had to choose a favorite achievement from his high school career, he’d single out playing on the basketball team, especially an outstanding win: “A highlight was winning that game at Ross.”

Jose Frausto

Jose will be going to the University of Maine in the fall. He plans to major in Marine Biology.

In high school, Jose played JV and varsity basketball and JV Baseball. He worked at The Islander. Asked if he has a favorite teacher, he said, “I don’t have a favorite, but I respect all my teachers.”

He will miss the Island and its quiet life. “It’s so peaceful here, and everyone knows each other here, so it’s easy to find someone to know and can talk with.”

Noah Green

Noah’s been an outstanding athlete during high school, running varsity cross country, and winter and spring track since 2020. He’s been captain of the teams since 2021, and also played varsity basketball during the same time period.



In 2023, he received a Scholar-Athlete Award and garnered the Winter Track Coaches Award. He received the cross country and spring track Coaches Award for 2022-2023 and was spring track MVP in 2023.



That year, he was also East End Classic Track Invitational Medal Winner in the 1,600 meters. Noah’s been an active volunteer, helping with the Island-wide beach cleanup, the Hope at Bat Softball Cancer fundraiser and the Shelter Island Education Foundation Fundraiser.



He was a 2023 Honor Roll student. This year, he was assistant editor of the Yearbook. He worked during high school at the Shelter Island Country Club golf course, as well as at Ace Hardware.



His future plans include traveling, expanding his knowledge of photography and eventually working at a job in sports.



When he looks back at the teachers in high school, he recalls his favorites as, “Mr. Brigham and Mr. Brennan because they made learning fun.”

Kaitlyn Gulluscio

Kaitlyn looks forward to a career in education, following in her parents’ footsteps. At Florida South College, she’ll major in elementary education with a special education minor. Following college, she wants to travel, then pursue a teaching job somewhere close to Shelter Island. What motivates her is the close-knit community with surrounding beauty where she has grown up. Being close to family is important to her.

“Going to school on the Island is like spending every day with your family,” she said. “Amazing, sometimes people get on your nerves but ultimately you are grateful for the communal atmosphere between peers and staff alike; something I wouldn’t trade for the world.”

She has wonderful memories of playing on many sports teams. While in school, Kaitlyn has worked at the Shelter Island Country Club at Goat Hill, the Sylvester Manor Summer Camp and has done her share of babysitting.

Miguel Hermosura

Miguel will continue his education at Hudson Valley Community College. His goal is to become a dentist.

He cites Mr. Brennan as his favorite teacher: “His humor makes my day.” He knows he will miss the people on the Island when he goes away, especially the “well-rounded people” he went to school with.

He played soccer, basketball and baseball, and he worked at the Chequit and 1901 Grill during high school. He also participated in volunteer activities, including the Lions Cleanup day this year.

Nathan Hernandez

Nathan is especially interested in audio production, for which he attended BOCES courses for two years. A highlight of his high school career was attending the Convention for the Audio Engineering Society.

He’s looking forward to continuing his studies at Five Towns College.

Looking back on his time in school on the Island, he feels that because it’s a small school, “Everyone gets to know you in some way.” His high school years have been busy. In addition to his studies, he’s been working at Peconic Landing.

While some students like to name a favorite teacher, Nathan said he felt it would be “unfair to all of the other teachers I appreciate.”

Susanne Kane

Susanne will attend John Jay College of Criminal Justice in Manhattan, majoring in human services and community justice.

She is looking at a career in real estate law and also hopes to create a nonprofit organization to help those in need.

“I’m going to miss the beautiful environment and the kind people,” Susanne said about leaving the Island.

English teacher Devon Teharne has been her favorite, because, “She is very empathetic and cares about her students and what they have to say. She’s always there to listen.”

Susanne has been on the high honor roll since 2022 and been named a scholar athlete, participating in many sports while maintaining her excellent academic record.

She was a Yearbook Club member working on layout and raising money to support the yearbook. Her community service has included raising money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association; serving at the Shelter Island Fire Department Steak Dinner and raising money for a raffle at the event; and participating in the Seventh Annual Roadside and Beach Cleanup day in April.

She has worked at the Shelter Island Heights Pharmacy, The Chrismas Tree Farm and Peconic Bay Vineyards in Cutchogue.

Jonathan Rivera

Jonathan is looking to continue his education at New England Institute of Technology in East Greenwich, R.I.

He’ll welcome the change of pace when he heads off to NEIT in the fall, recalling that life on the Island could be slow sometimes. He plans to study to become a marine technician.

During high school, Jonathan worked at Jack’s Marine.

Mackenzie Speece

Mackenzie Speece will be attending Roger Williams University in Bristol, R.I. this fall, seeking a major in marketing. And, as she said, “I’m hoping to sail for the Roger Williams sailing team.”

A lover of the outdoors and especially being on the water, Mackenzie works at the Shelter Island Yacht Club, and has worked at the Shelter Island Pharmacy and is currently working at the 1901 Grill atop Goat Hill.

She has excelled in academic studies, being named to leadership roles in the National Honor Society and has received the Scholar-Athlete Award from 2021 to the present. Speaking of athletics, there’s not much Mackenzie hasn’t done, being a stalwart on the varsity volleyball, basketball and softball, cheer leading, and spring and winter track teams.

A stand-out student journalist, she has been a staff member of “The Inlet,” the school newspaper and the yearbook staff, and has been on stage with the drama club for the past two seasons.

Going away to school in the autumn, Mackenzie said she will miss “my family and the beaches of Shelter Island.” As for a favorite teacher, that was a difficult question to answer, she said. “I’ve liked all of mine.”

The Grads By The Numbers

(Credit: Courtesy illustration)

14

Graduates will receive diplomas

64

Applications filed to colleges and universities

54

Acceptances received to colleges and universities

10

Will receive Advanced Regents Diplomas

7

Recognized for their performance on Oral Comprehensive Exams

3

Will receive diplomas with Seals of Civic Readiness

The Way they Were

Kindergarten class, back row: Teachers Aide Sherri Stelljes, Harper Congdon, Mackenzie Speece, Lyric Ross Gates, Sophie Clark, Kaitlyn Gulluscio, Nancy Hernandez, teacher Kathy Cogan. middle row: Jose Frausto, Alex Lopez, Jules Thiers, Jayden Clark, Leonardo Dougherty, Marik Mulcahy. bottom row: Alfie Brigham, Nathan Hernandez, Jonathan Rivera, Noah Green, Hayden Davidson, Chris Heinze.

THE PROM

Prom 2024 was held June 1, at Camp Quinipet. Seniors, from left: Nathan Hernandez, Kaitlyn Gulluscio, Jose Frausto, Sophie Clark, Leonardo Dougherty, Mackenzie Speece, Hayden Davidson, Harper Congdon, Miguel Hermosura, Susanne Kane, Jonathan Rivera, Kat Austin, Alfie Brigham. (Courtesy photo)

From the Superintendent

Dear Graduates,

Your high school career began with more uncertainty than most school years during a global pandemic.

It ends this beautiful summer filled with great optimism. In between, the time you spent here was bursting with amazing joy and accomplishment.

There are so many moments throughout the year when I think to myself what a great group of children and students we have here on Shelter Island. You volunteered. You studied. And you competed. You cared for and helped each other. Sometimes you may have experienced setbacks; but you rose up stronger than ever before.

One of the wonderful parts of my job is that I truly get to know each and every one of you. Crossing paths with you has made my life better. You are all such special people and I cannot wait to see all of the accomplishments that you achieve in life.

Please always know you have a place to visit here at the school. This building is your home away from home and we care for all of you very much.

Sincerely, Dr. Doelger

Superintendent and Principal, Shelter Island School District

From the Class of 2024 Advisor

Peter Miedema

Dear Seniors,

I wanted to take a moment to give a big shout out to all of you.

Congratulations, Shelter Island Class of 2024!



Graduating high school is always a big deal, but doing it during such uncertain times? You were in 8th grade when the pandemic hit. Switching to the chaos of isolation and remote learning wasn’t easy for anyone, but you guys handled it. Here you are, four years later, persisting and prevailing.

You have weathered the storm.



John F. Kennedy once said, “Change is the law of life. And those who look only to the past or present are certain to miss the future.” You all have embraced change in the midst of uncertain times and you are looking toward your futures.



As you head into this new chapter of your lives, remember the Shelter Island community is behind you. Keep the resilience, determination and the friends you have made close to your hearts.

Most of you have been together since kindergarten, day after day in the same class for 13 years. That is truly a unique experience and one I hope you will always cherish.



We’re all rooting for you, every step of the way. Congrats, grads … we can’t wait to see what amazing things you’ll do next!



With heartfelt congratulations,

Peter Miedema

Class of 2024 Advisor