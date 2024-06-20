Popular Family Service is next at Shelter Island’s Union Chapel: Favorite storyteller will return June 23

Storyteller and musician Bill Gordh will perform at Union Chapel’s Family Service on Sunday, June 23. (Credit: Jo Ann Kirkland)

Banjoist, singer and storyteller Bill Gordh returns to Union Chapel on June 23 at 10:30 a.m. for the ever-popular outdoor Family Service.

Everyone is welcome, in particular children of all ages as well as parents and grandparents. This year’s theme is “Songs in the Wind.” When asked how he decides on a theme, Bill said that since sailing is such an important part of Island life, so is the wind. He began collecting Bible passages, proverbs from around the world, folktales and songs about the wind.

The stories that are woven into the service consist of an Inuit tale of a whistling wooden boy who goes out in the world to release the four winds; a Chinese story of a girl with a magic paintbrush; and a First Nations’ tale from eastern Canada about a village that bans the mischievous wind from their land.

“This was not such a good idea,” Bill said, with his own mischievous wink.

Every year, Bill writes a song especially for the Union Chapel service. This year, he wrote two. The wind, he said, becomes both a “gentle helper” and a “ferocious destroyer,” and this range led him to create the song, “Many Winds.” The other new song is “When the Wind Blows” — an ode to the lullaby “Rock-a-bye Baby.”

An original poem, “The Compass of the Wind,” was written especially for this service by Bill’s friend since elementary school, poet Shelley Gotterer.

Bill has performed at the Union Chapel Family Service every year since 2016 (excluding 2020).

The Director of Expressive Arts and Director of Chapel at the Episcopal School in New York City, Bill is the author of several books, which include the programs and songs composed for Union Chapel’s Family Services. Audible.com is the home for 10 hours of storytelling with Bill and his banjo and his YouTube channel houses over 250 stories.

One of his proudest moments from this year was as featured storyteller at the White House Easter “EGGducation” Roll. He received a letter signed by President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden who thanked him for “sharing your talents with all of the kids as we transformed the South Lawn into a learning playground … we couldn’t have done it without you.”

Bring a blanket or chair. Stars Cafe caters a reception after the service, which will move indoors in case of inclement weather.

Next week: Shelter Island Historical Society Sunday will feature the story of Goat Hill, “Shelter Island Country Club: The Little Course that Could,” with presenters Mary Fran Gleason and Linda Springer. Music provided by Sweet Island Dulcimers.

