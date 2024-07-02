Shelter Island ZBA fee request approved: Dickson votes no on resolution

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

The Town Board voted 3-1 last week to approve a resolution setting an $800 fee for a request to the Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) by a non-principal to receive an interpretation, or to appeal a decision.

Resident Pam Demarest argued the fee “seems like an exorbitant amount for Shelter Island when you consider our Town Code isn’t that complicated.”

In the past four years, Ms. Demarest said she has only seen four such cases come before the ZBA, acknowledging two were from her, one from Matt Sherman of Sherman Engineering, and one from Alexander Doman.

She said other East End towns don’t have such high fees, and doesn’t understand why the resolution targets aggrieved persons who simply want to understand the Town Code and how it’s being applied.

The resolution provides 50% of the fee would be returned if the appeal is not heard. The fee would not apply to such requests that could come from the Town Board or the Building Department.

Only Councilman Albert Dickson voted against the resolution.

Mr. Dickson was also the lone vote against a resolution that would have allowed Karen Feuer of 142G North Ferry Road to receive an exemption from a three-month moratorium on processing and approval of new dock permits to legalize an existing dock.

The action will set a public hearing on the dock application at the Town Board’s next regularly scheduled meeting in July.

While there was no comment at the session during a public hearing on changes to vehicle and traffic laws, a letter was read into the record from General Manager Stella Lagudis of the Heights Property Owners Corporation (HPOC), requesting two additions.

One would extend a crosswalk on Clinton Avenue protecting those traveling to Dering Harbor or the Shelter Island Yacht Club. The second request is to ban parking on the north side of Chequit Avenue between May 15 and Sept. 15 to ensure emergency vehicles could access the roadway during a time when pedestrian and vehicular traffic increase during the late spring through early fall months.

There was no action on the changes or comments on the HPOC requests that will be discussed by the Town Board at a work session.

Public hearings on proposed laws regarding rights of way and filming permits received no comments and will be discussed at a work session.

The Town Board granted approval of Bon Spa to operate at Crescent Beach, but rejected a request to place a storage locker outside of its two 10-foot by 10-foot tents.