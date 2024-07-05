Quinipet Sunday at Shelter Island’s Union Chapel

Shelter Island’s Union Chapel in the Grove. (Reporter file photo)

Union Chapel celebrates Camp Quinipet Sunday on July 7. Rev. Elizabeth Abel will preach at this outdoor interfaith service. This is Rev. Abel’s third appearance at Union Chapel, last year filling in at the last minute.

This year she arrives at the Chapel by invitation and will preach about “A Season of Restoration.” Quinipet staff members contribute to the service as readers and ushers.

Director Brooke Bradley will update Chapel attendees on what the camp has been up to for the past year. Chapel Music Director Linda Betjeman and guitarist Robert Secrist will provide the music.

About Camp Quinipet

In the early 1800s, the peninsula on the Island’s western edge was the landing for ferry service to Southold. By 1820, it was the home of the Jennings farm, and in 1850, the estate of the Stearns family. Rev. Theodore C. Boblin was the resident minister of Union Chapel and instrumental in getting the United Methodist Church to buy the Quinipet site in 1947.

Today, Camp Quinipet and Retreat Center hosts thriving day and weekly camps, a sailing program and retreats, and is enjoyed by many different denominations and non-religious groups and serves over 5,800 people. There are 19 buildings that currently make up the camp facility ranging in date from about 1830 to 1965; it was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 2005.

Quinipet’s tenet is found on the five rocks in the center of the camp, etched with the words: Faith, Courage, Love, Humility and Honesty. Led by Executive Director Brooke Bradley, the camp is owned and operated by the New York Conference of the United Methodist Church.

Rev. Elizabeth Abel

Rev. Liz, as she likes to be called, is an ordained elder of the N. Y. Conference of the United Methodist Church and currently serves as District Superintendent of the Long Island West District where she oversees the missional strategy for the United Methodist Churches in Brooklyn, Queens, and western Nassau County.

Rev. Liz is on the New York Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church as the coordinator for the Pathway to Antiracism Taskforce, and was pastor at Cornerstone Community Church, a Methodist Church in Norwalk, Conn.

She earned a BA in Criminal Justice from Rutgers University, an MS in Social Work from Columbia University, an MDiv from Drew University School of Theology, and a doctorate (DMin) at Emory University Candler School of Theology.

Rev. Liz served in the US Air Force and has worked as deputy director of the City of Mount Vernon Youth Bureau and director of Mount Vernon’s Comprehensive Adolescent Pregnancy Prevention Program. She lives with her daughter, Eva, and her niece, Jorgette.

Music at the Chapel service will be provided by the guitarist Robert Secrist.

All are welcome to the outdoor interfaith service on Sunday, July 7 at 10:30 a.m.; please bring a chair or blanket. A reception, catered by Stars Café, will follow. In case of inclement weather, the service will move indoors.

Next week: Yacht Club Sunday with Rev. Jill Vogt, Moravian Church of Germany, and musicians Jean Hendrickson (flute) and Nelson Bogart (trumpet).

Visit us at UnionChapelintheGrove.org and on Facebook for photos and more information.

Quinipet Sunday at Shelter Island’s Union Chapel