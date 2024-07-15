Shelter Island Board of Education hears appeal for more sports

Sophie Clark and Sean Clark carried the message to the Board of Education last week about the need to combine sports teams with other school districts. (Credit: Julie Lane)

Shelter Island students have been hailed through the years for their accomplishments in individual and team sports, and collecting sportsmanship awards and academic achievements.

But five people, including this year’s high school valedictorian Sophie Clark, told the Board of Education on July 11 that the district’s sports offerings aren’t sufficient.

Chuck Kraus led the discussion, explaining that because of the small enrollment, and a lack of officials to oversee games, what the district is currently offering is limited.

Cliff Clark, who has worked with many Island athletes, said while there are costs in transporting student athletes to practices and games off-Island, he was on the recipient end of combined sports when he was a student and believes it’s the right direction for the district. Mr. Clark said if parents became responsible for transportation, it could offset the added expense.

Sports on Shelter Island have not met the level they once did, Sophie Clark told the Board. Speaking especially on behalf of girls, she said “combined sports” — athletes from different districts playing on the same team — could give students an opportunity to try sports not offered on the Island. She wants to see the opportunity extended to girls who may never have touched a ball to discover if they might have an interest and be able to develop their abilities.

It would also be beneficial for Shelter Island students to interact with students from other districts, Ms. Clark said.

Sean Clark agreed, saying when he was an Island student, there were many combined sports teams. To curtail transportation costs, the Board has not tried combining sports teams with other districts.

“I think it’s worth it,” Mr. Clark said. The school’s job is bigger than sports, he added, explaining combined sports would better prepare students for life once they leave the Island.

Cliff Clark said his daughter Shelley benefited from combined sports when she was at the school, and continues to have lifelong friends from their years of participating on teams together.

Amanda Katta operates the Shelter Island Little League program that combines teams with North and South Fork athletes. There were six teams last year and 14 this year, said Ms. Katta’s husband Ted. The Kattas have found enthusiasm for the program, he said, and he’s convinced the activities have resulted in keeping kids out of trouble, away from drugs.

Mr. Katta went to a school in New York City, but participated with teams in Mill Basin in Brooklyn, the Bronx and New Jersey. It was an important part of his adolescence, he said.

The reaction from the Board of Education was positive, with agreement to work with parents to explore ways to make combined teams work. “Let’s figure it out,” Board President Kathleen Lynch said. “We rule out nothing. No one is going to fall through the cracks. We see them.”

Teams at all levels can be combined, Athletic Director Todd Gulluscio said. Kate Rossi-Snook said it’s important to open opportunities to young children as well, so they can develop their skills. Exposure to various sports may, for some, reveal that it’s not for them, Board member Margaret Colligan said, but it’s useful for them to have the experience to decide that for themselves.

The group speaking to the Board also stressed that not all combined sports had to be located on the North and South forks. Shelter Island could also host sports programs where athletes from other towns could participate.

It will take some planning and work, but the seeds of the idea were planted with school officials and Board members willing to be participants in exploring the possibilities.

A related issue was raised toward the end of the meeting — finding a place for a new FIT Center to serve the community. The existing FIT Center is on school property, raising issues of security and space for the District.

“We’re willing to do what we can,” Superintendent Brian Doelger said.