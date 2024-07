No word on what North Ferry deckhands charged Rezzy the Raccoon (ID’ed by Peter Waldner, who should know), as he returned to the Island from a North Fork excursion recently — something to do with garbage cans.

Watch this spot closely in coming weeks, as we follow the adventuresome raccoon (or a reasonable facsimile) and his trek through the Island, all leading to the 14th annual ArtSI Studio Tour coming up Saturday, August 17, and Sunday, August 18.