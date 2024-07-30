Menantic Yacht Club: Smooth sailing — finally

Menantic Yacht Club Sunfish sailors approaching and rounding a mark in a race in West Neck Harbor on Sunday, July 28. (Credit: Charlie Modica)

Although the Menantic Yacht Club’s fifth series of Sunfish races started a little late this past Sunday (more on that later), a very strange phenomenon occurred.

For the first time this season, we were able to run the usual six races, with Mother Nature cooperating by treating us to a day with neither storms, nor lightning, nor lack of wind as in the prior weeks’ races. We had a respectable turnout, and in Sunday’s light wind there were no flips or broken parts, just good sailing by all.

The MYC has been averaging 23 sailors each week, and we had 20 on Sunday. Andre Van Rynbach joined us for the first time this summer and performed as well as he had last summer. Steve Shepstone also sailed for the first time this season.

He sailed in the lighter wind, even though he prefers heavier wind, because he was going “stir crazy,” in his words. Tom Pickett, Bill Martens’ son-in-law, who has sailed with the MYC many times in the past, might have missed the speed of his F18 fighter jet, but I’m sure he had a great time on Sunday.

The wind was light and fluky, blowing around six knots, but that didn’t dampen the competition. The starting line was crowded at the boat end of the start line. There was one general recall and a few sailors were over early during several other races.

Being over early and penalty turns really hurt. At one point, Charlie Modica and I witnessed his brother John foul Alicia Rojas who was on starboard tack and had right of way. His penalty turn cost him two places in that race. However, since the pressure was off because brother Charlie was on stake boat, John didn’t have to concern himself with beating his brother. No worries John, you are still ahead in the standings … for now.

Derek Webster, who was over early in one race and managed to place second in that race despite having to go back over the line, took home four firsts to place first overall. Derek was followed by Paul Zinger, who placed first in one race and second overall. Paul caught up from behind in several races. As the tortoise said to the hare, slow and steady wins the race, but I can assure you, Paul was steady, but he definitely wasn’t slow.

Eric Ryan finished in third place overall, followed by Alicia Rojas, who sailed really well. Denise Fenchel, who has greatly improved, placed sixth overall.

Betsy Colby ran the races as usual with her experienced crew of Marian Thomsen and Deborah Mintz. They may have gone over the 4:30 p.m. stop time due to circumstances beyond their control, but nobody minded. For the first four weeks of racing we were only able to run 14 races instead of the normal 24, mostly due to weather-related reasons. Thanks, all.

Betty Bishop, back from gallivanting around Martha’s Vineyard, crewed the mark boat along with Rita Gates. They had to move some marks due to wind shifts, but had plenty of time to enjoy the afternoon on the water. Thanks to both of you.

I had planned to sail on Sunday when Betsy called me over to the Race Committee boat and informed me about an accident that resulted in an injury to one of the stake boat volunteers. I sailed to shore to take over stake boat duties, and on the way asked Charlie, who had just left the beach, to join me since you need two people on the stake boat to be effective.

Charlie is always happy to help, not to mention that stake boat duty gave him the chance to rib his brother mercilessly throughout the day. Watching from the stake boat allowed me to pick up some starting techniques from the racers; I highly recommend it as a learning experience.

The MYC, like most clubs, depends on volunteers to run smoothly. This past Sunday, a valued member of our volunteer staff was injured while loading the stake boat, necessitating an ambulance trip to the ER. Many thanks to the Shelter Island Emergency Medical services for your rapid response. Our injured volunteer will require surgery, but thankfully, should fully recover.

At least the Olympics are on TV. Thank you to Rita Gates, who happened to be in the right place at the right time and helped break the injured person’s fall, thus reducing the damage that might have been done. All members of the MYC have come together as a family and offered to help in any way we could.

We are a very congenial family-friendly club, open to all. We may not have a clubhouse, but the sailing is great, the camaraderie is superb, and we just have tremendous fun. All sailors, novice to expert, are welcome. Just show up in West Neck Harbor at 2 p.m. on any Sunday through Labor Day, check in with the Race Committee, giving them your full name and sail number, and be sure to bring your life jacket. Non-sailors are also welcome to assist with the Race Committee boat and the stake boat.

You can get more information about the MYC at the Facebook page: Menantic Yacht Club, or from Bob Harris at [email protected]. Steve and Melissa Shepstone have a fleet of loaner boats available on a first to reserve basis. Contact Ellen Leonforte at 914-450-1450 or [email protected] to reserve your boat.

On another note: Peter and Rachel placed second out of 21 boats at the Viper New England Champs in Marblehead this past weekend.

See you on the water.

Results: PTS PLC

Derek Webster 8 1

Paul Zinger 18 2

Eric Ryan 24 3

Andre Van Rynbach 26 4

Alicia Rojas 40 5

Denise Fenchel 40 6

John Modica 46 7

Steve Shepstone 51 8

Will Lehr 61 9

Ellen Leonforte 69 10

Jodi Sisley 72 11

Eugene Van Rynbach 73 12

Rich Prieto 76 13

Bill Martens 77 14

Tom Pickett 83 15

Jonathan Brush 85 16

Kate Duff 88 17

John Colby 106 18

Mary Vetri 108 19

George Zinger 116 20