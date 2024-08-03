Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Thomas E. Manikas

Thomas E. Manikas was born on April 24, 1944, in Greenport. He was raised by Anna and Teddy Manikas who owned Manikas Liquors, the first established liquor store on Shelter Island.

Tom graduated from Shelter Island High School, the Class of 1962. He was a key baseball player at shortstop on the Island School team. He continued his education at Leicester College.

After serving in the Air Force, Tom was employed by Grumman Aerospace. He then retired from Brookhaven Hospital as a security guard in 2014.

In his free time after retiring he enjoyed going to Las Vegas, Florida and Newport, R.I. among other interesting places. He always enjoyed his trips to Shelter Island, and also enjoyed gardening and endless landscaping duties.

Tom is survived by his wife of 52 years, Kathy; his children Andrea Tvelia (Rich), son Tommy Manikas; and grandkids, Jason, Mackenize, Michael and Sage. He is predeceased by his parents Teddy and Anna Manikas, and brothers Pete and Nick Manikas.

Tom will be missed by all that knew him. His final resting place is Calverton National Cemetery.

Donations can be made in memory of Thomas E. Manikas at St. Jude’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, Tel: 1-800-805-5856.

And/or, America’s Vet Dogs, P.O. Box 18 Bohemia, NY 11716-0018 — vetdogs.org/favd.