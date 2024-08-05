Crime scene in the Manor woods

A life-sized statue by sculptor Mary Ann Moy was found on Friday vandalized and severely damaged in the Sylvester Manor woods. (Credit: Charity Robey)

On Friday, Aug. 2, Tom Cugliani, exhibit curator of contemporary art at Sylvester Manor, reported that a life-sized sculpture was severely damaged, and an audio installation was missing from an outdoor exhibit.

Mr. Cugliani discovered the missing and damaged works, which were installed along a 2-mile path through woodlands at Sylvester Manor, while giving a tour.

The sculpture, titled “Sylvanos,” is by Mary Ann Moy, and the audio installation is by Almond Zigmond.

Ms. Zigmond’s work, titled “Keeping Time (Shift in the Wind),” consists of two speakers, and two mp3 players.

Ms. Moy told the Reporter after her sculpture was installed in the Manor woods on a large log, that, “‘Sylvanos’ is a woodland Satyr … He was first created in clay and then cast by hand into concrete with a bronze patina.”

The sculpture was found Aug. 2 , face down, with the head and back shattered.

Executive Director of Sylvester Manor Stephen Searle said on Monday, “We experienced vandalism last week … and we are shocked and distraught. We are working with the police to assess the situation and to investigate.”

The Shelter Island Police Department stated that an active investigation is underway.

Mr. Searle confirmed that the exhibit will not close, and that Ms. Zigmond and Ms. Moy have been informed. Ms. Moy will decide whether to repair her work, and whether to keep it in the exhibit.

Mr. Searle said the damaged sculpture was last inspected by Manor staff on July 28, and the damage could have occurred during the week. The missing audio installation was in place as of Wednesday, July 31, and found missing on Aug. 2.

It is not known whether the two incidents are related. Mr. Searle confirmed that trail cameras were installed on the woodland paths over the weekend.

“I want to make sure this does not stop us or slow us down,” Mr. Searle said. “Art has a way of provoking, but we have clearly had a very successful opening with this exhibit. While this is shocking, we will continue to do this work and do it again next year.”

This is a developing story. The Reporter will bring more information when it becomes available.