Pack of scooters tour Shelter Island
The Shelter Island Vesparados, a group of Islanders riding motorized scooters — Vespas, Hondas, Genuines, Piaggios, and more: “We’re all inclusive,” said Dona Bergin, one of the organizers — throttled up Saturday morning, Aug. 3 at the Shelter Island Heights Firehouse for a tour of the Island.
There were approximately 23 motorized scooters and 27 riders.
The parade took in Louie’s Beach, Kissing Rock and returned to the firehouse via Winthrop Road to Bridge Street.
The organizers, Don DeVries, BBQ Bob Freibel, and Dona Bergin said that afterwards some people connected over coffee at Stars Café.