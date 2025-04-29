Jake Card wins a PGA tournament

Jake Card with his championship trophy after winning the KIA Open. (Credit: Professional Golfers Association)

Shelter Island’s own Jay (Jake) Card III has won his first PGA title. Jake, 30, a pro golfer since 2018, bolted to the top of the field in the KIA Open in Quito, Ecuador with a sizzling 63 in his second round and won the tournament by a single shot.

According to the PGA, “With the win, Card is now fully exempt on PGA TOUR Americas through the 2026 Latin America Swing. He also jumped to No. 2 on the Fortinet Cup points list … He has made 53 career starts across the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR Americas, with his first win coming in his 13th PGA TOUR Americas start. Card is expected to be in the field next week at the Diners Club Peru Open in Lima, Peru, set for May 1–4.”

The Reporter will have more on this site and in next week’s paper.