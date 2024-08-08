Shelter Island Reporter to continue publishing in 2025: A note from the publisher

(Reporter file)

It has been several weeks since we announced that the Shelter Island Reporter is for sale.

Since then, we have heard how much both readers and advertisers value a dedicated and independent news source on the Island.

We have been overwhelmed by the community support and have decided to continue publishing in 2025. If market conditions allow, we will publish well beyond 2025.

Beginning in September, our goal is to introduce new community forums and new features and series as well.

If you would like to help, we simply ask you to subscribe to the Reporter and if you own a local business consider advertising.

We are all in this together and we are extremely grateful for your support.

Andrew Olsen, Publisher, Times Review Media Group