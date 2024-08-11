Welcoming Islanders to support a Shelter Island jewel

Taylor’s Island (Reporter File)

Yes sir, it’s a good life where the sun meets the water

Wouldn’t trade this job or my home for another.

Clouds look like they’re on fire as evening winds fall.

Some people like things big and shiny. We like ‘em small.

From “A Day on Deck” by Lisa Shaw

The Taylor’s Island Foundation is a group of six volunteers, led by P.A.T. Hunt, that exists to support and maintain the Smith-Taylor cabin on Taylor’s Island.

Caring for a 100-year-old Adirondack-style log cabin is expensive, so the Foundation holds an annual benefit to give all those who love Taylor’s Island a chance to have a little fun, and donate to a good cause. Until 2020, the benefit was held on Taylor’s Island, but the logistics of getting people and refreshments into a shallow draft boat limited attendance, and increased costs.

Since then, more accessible sites have brought more of the community together to support one of Shelter Island’s most beautiful public spaces.

This year the benefit will take place at another great public park, accessible to all, The Shelter Island Country Club (aka Goat Hill.) Everyone is invited to come gather at the picnic area by the clubhouse and support the preservation of Shelter Island’s own special island.

Catered by the SICC’s new 1901 Grill, there will be appetizers with a Greek flair, and complimentary wine and beer in honor of Soterios Gregorios Tavoulares (Mr. Taylor) who gave his cabin and island to the Town.

The event will be held on Thursday, Aug. 15, from 4-6 p.m. A minimum donation of $100 per person ($50 is tax-deductible) is the cost of admission.

To be placed on our guest list, please make your check payable to the Taylor’s Island Foundation and mail to: Taylor’s Island Foundation, P.O. Box 524, S.I. Hts., NY 11965-0524

To pay with a credit card, go to taylorsisland.org/howtohelp.html and click on Donate.