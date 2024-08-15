Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor: Aug. 15, 2024

(Reporter file photo)

Thrilled

To the Editor:

I was thrilled to see the news that the Reporter will continue, at least for another year. I had just renewed our subscription and I’m so glad I did.

Long live the Shelter Island Reporter!

MELANIE CORONETZ, Shelter Island

Help the, Island’s youth

To the Editor:

On behalf of Shelter Island Educational Foundation (SIEF), I would love to take this opportunity to extend our deepest gratitude to everyone who participated in or donated to SIEF’s 29th Annual Fundraiser at the Ram’s Head Inn.

We hosted about 80 guests and auctioned off 32 raffle prizes in our efforts to raise funds for our Island youth and their after-school extracurricular educational endeavors.

With your help and with the help of both local and also not-so-local businesses, we raised over $22,000 that will be distributed to various students’ grants over the upcoming season.

Our main event sponsors were Cristina Peffer with her Ram Design company, Reich/Eklund Construction, Mark Lumley Builders, Mattituck Environmental, Ray Renault Architect, Jeff Feingold Architect and Stars Café.

As an additional bonus, SIEF was the chosen charity for the Gardiner’s Bay Men’s Member-Guest Tournament donation, a whopping $2,400!

We are proud to be on Shelter Island charitable organizations’ map and to be more and more recognized for our efforts on behalf of our Island’s youth. If you missed our event, you can still contribute to our 501(c)(3) educational organization via our website shelterislandedfoundation.com or by sending a check to SIEF, P.O. BOX 1049, SI 11964.

Thank you so very much!

LYDIA MARTINEZ MAJDISOVA, SIEF president

Solving the crisis

To the Editor:

I am told that during the Victorian era, English ladies could distinguish the flavor of their tea by the direction in which it was stirred. Environmentalists do not have the luxury of such purity.

In last week’s Reporter, Karl Grossman’s Suffolk Closeup column lambasted “government” for “slow-walking” renewable energy. He asserts that current solar and wind technology can “solve the climate crisis.” He also emphasized that nuclear energy is unnecessary — indeed, he sees nuclear energy as a distraction from this green strategy. My response: Crazy.

The reality is that mankind will never find an energy source cheaper and more abundant than fossil fuels. Today, fossil fuels still account for 70% to 80% of USA electric power. Green energy struggles to keep up with the growing demand for energy in the U.S. Nuclear, the second proven option, quietly provides 15%, even though no major nuclear construction has occurred in 30 years.

Yes, climate change is real, and continuing reliance on fossil fuels is toxic. However, the transition must address political, economic, and engineering parameters. A significant political base, if they accept climate change (many do not), prefers ignorance to government action. Fission Nuclear has a role (especially SMRs), and Fusion has the ultimate bright possibility.

Hey, any port in a storm. Those English ladies ended up with far less tea to stir.

RICHARD DENNING, Shelter Island

Meet the candidate

To the Editor:

New York State Assemblyman Fred Thiele has always been an advocate for the East End, as well as a good friend to Shelter Island. I had the privilege of working with him during my four terms as Town Supervisor. Fred understood the East End, its people, how it works and what is needed to preserve it. We are indebted to him for all he has done for us.

With that said, I would like to invite you to a “meet and greet” to introduce Assembly candidate Stephen Kiely, who is running for Fred’s open position. I’ve worked with Stephen in his role as Town Attorney and have also gotten to know him on a personal level.

I honestly believe Stephen is running for all the right reasons. He is a dedicated father and husband. He is an actively involved member of his community. His work in the Riverhead Court System keeps him in touch with various segments of the community.

And, most importantly, his working relationship with the other Towns in Suffolk County makes him uniquely qualified to represent us in Albany.

I’m sure many of you are wondering why I, a lifelong Democrat, am supporting a registered Republican. The simple answer is I’ve always voted for the best person for the job, no matter which political party they belonged to.

I think now, more than ever, we all need to put party politics aside and vote in the best possible candidates to serve their constituents, on all levels of government — local, statewide and national.

Please join me, at my house, on Saturday, August 24 from 3 to 5 p.m. to meet candidate Stephen Kiely. All are invited.

GERRY SILLER, Former supervisor, Town of Shelter Island

Memories of kin

To the Editor:

I very much enjoyed reading the column “Say what?” by Ambrose Clancy in the Aug. 8 edition. I was gifted with four brothers, and the column reminded me of past adventures and memories of my kin, and how precious so many of them are.

Thank you for a wonderful story.

TED LAPIDES, Gainesville, Fla.